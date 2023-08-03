Best Rogue build in Baldur’s Gate 3: Race, skills, subclass & more

Looking to stealth your way through the battlefield? Then there’s no better class than the Rogue, as long as you build it right. So, here’s the best Rogue build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

With tons of classes and plenty to do, creating the right character is imperative. After all, you need to be able to navigate the game’s social situations and intense battles easily and without feeling too threatened. It’s also important to have fun and create a character that you can mess around with.

So, to help you out, here’s the best Rogue build in the game so you can start effectively sneaking your way through life, unhindered by prying eyes.

Best race to choose for a Rogue in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are three different races to choose from when creating the best Rogue in the game:

Wood Half-Elf

Drow

Wood Elf

We recommend using the Wood Half-Elf for Fleet of Foot, raising your movement speed and letting you dip in or out of combat.

Best subclass for a Rogue in Baldur’s Gate 3

Undoubtedly, the best subclass to choose for a rogue is the Thief. it prioritizes stealth, agility, and multiple attacks, making them extremely valuable on the battlefield.

You could go for Arcane Trickster if you want a bit more magic, but for pure damage and evasion, Thief is the best decision out there.

Best background for a Rogue

Choosing a background is imperative to grant you proficiency in skills you may need. For the Rogue, you want to choose Urchin as it’s arguably made for this class, granting you proficiency in Stealth and Sleight of Hand.

On top of this, it’s worth choosing some of these skills as well:

Perception

Insight

Deception

Persuasion

Survival

Best build for a Rogue in Baldur’s Gate 3

Race: Wood Half-Elf

Background: Urchin

Skills: Perception, Insight

Ability order from highest to lowest: Dexterity, Constitution, Wisdom, Charisma, Strength, Intelligence

Build layout:

Level Feature 1 Sneak Attack 2 Cunning Action: Dash & Disengage 3 Subclass: Thief 4 Feat: Dual Wielder 5 Uncanny Dodge

There you have it, that’s the best Rogue build in Baldur’s Gate 3. While sneaking your way into battle, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

