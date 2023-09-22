Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Mac?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken the gaming world by storm, but can you enjoy the RPG on your Mac? Let’s take a look and find out.

From the moment it was released out of early access at the beginning of August, Baldur’s Gate 3 became one of the highest-rated PC games of all time. Smashing records daily and garnering a ton of positive reviews and plenty of love from fans.

Now, with its release onto PS5 and announced and arrival to Xbox soon, even more gamers are getting the chance to delve into the game’s fantastic storyline, companions, and classes.

However, despite being out on all those platforms, one group of gamers are wondering whether they can play Baldur’s Gate 3 on their Mac. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 available on Mac?

Yes, Baldur’s Gate 3 is available to play on Mac.

Mac players have been able to play Act 1 for years as part of Early Access. However, the full game was finally made available on Mac as part of Patch 3, which released on September 22, 2023.

Just like with the PC release, saves made during Early Access will not be compatible with the full game. Larian recommends uninstalling the game and any mods before installing the new version to avoid issues.

Larian has also updated the minimum and recommended specs for running Baldur’s Gate 3 on Mac. As it explains in its patch notes “we recommend an M1 Pro processor and FSR enabled to run the game at high or ultra settings on a Retina display.”

While it took some extra time, Mac players can finally enjoy one of 2023’s best games in full, with crossplay and cross-saves between all platforms.

