Best Baldur’s Gate 3 Necromancer build: Race, spells, weapon & more

Sure, Wizards are fun, but there’s nothing quite like a good Necromancer character in Baldur’s Gate 3. Here’s the best build we’ve found including the ideal race, spells, background, and so much more.

There are tons of classes in a game as expansive as Baldur’s Gate 3, meaning there are almost an endless amount of ways you can build your character up to max level. This is only increased by the various subclasses within each class, allowing you to follow a completely different path from one character to another

Article continues after ad

One such Wizard subclass is the deadly yet mysterious Necromancy school of magic. It involves bending the dead to your will, manipulating their life force, and so much more. Here’s how to make the best Necromancer in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

Best race for a Necromancer in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

There are a few ideal races for your Necromancer in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Asmodeus Tiefling

High Half-Elf

Lolth-Sworn Drow

However, while you can choose any of these races, we suggest opting for the Asmodeus Tiefling for that Fire Resistance, Darkvision, and extra spells.

Article continues after ad

Best background for a Necromancer in Baldur’s Gate 3

When it comes to your background, you need to choose one that fits best with the Wizard class and the Necromantic style of magic. Naturally, since the Wizard’s spellcasting stat is Intelligence, choosing a background that gives you proficiency in the Intelligence skill is ideal.

We recommend choosing the Noble or Sage backgrounds for proficiency in History and Persuasion or Arcana and History respectively.

Article continues after ad

Along with this, you should choose to specialize in these skills:

Article continues after ad

Investigation

Insight

Religion

Best spells for a Necromancer in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

The best spells for your Necromancer really depend on how you want to play the character. It all depends on whether you want to solely use Necromantic magic or if you’re okay trying different schools. So, we’ve listed the best spells for the Necromancer in Baldur’s Gate 3, while also letting you know which ones are purely Necromantic:

Cantrip: Fire Bolt

Fire Bolt Cantrip: Bone Chill

Bone Chill Cantrip: Chill Touch (Necromancy)

Chill Touch (Necromancy) 1st Level: Inflict Wounds (Necromancy)

Inflict Wounds (Necromancy) 1st Level: Ray of Sickness (Necromancy)

Ray of Sickness (Necromancy) 1st Level: Grease

Grease 1st Level: Magic Missile

Magic Missile 1st Level: Thunderwave

Thunderwave 2nd Level: Blindness (Necromancy)

Blindness (Necromancy) 2nd Level: Shatter

Shatter 2nd Level: Misty Step

Misty Step 3rd Level: Animate Dead (Necromancy)

Animate Dead (Necromancy) 3rd Level: Vampiric Touch (Necromancy)

Vampiric Touch (Necromancy) 3rd Level : Revivify (Necromancy)

: Revivify (Necromancy) 3rd Level: Counterspell

Counterspell 3rd Level: Fireball

Fireball 4th Level: Dimension Door

Dimension Door 4th Level: Wall of Fire

Wall of Fire 4th Level: Polymorph

Polymorph 5th Level: Contagion (Necromancy)

Contagion (Necromancy) 6th Level: Harm (Necromancy)

Harm (Necromancy) 6th Level: Circle of Death (Necromancy)

Circle of Death (Necromancy) 6th Level: Create Undead (Necromancy)

Create Undead (Necromancy) 6th Level: Harm (Necromancy)

Harm (Necromancy) 6th Level: Disintegrate

Best armor and weapon for a Necromancer

The best weapon and armor set is undoubtedly the one you get from Mystic Carrion in Act 3 of the game. After you complete all the quests related to this NPC and you kill him at the end, you’ll get these items:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Staff of Cherished Necromancy

Armour of the Sporekeeper

Veil of the Morning

Crypt Lord Ring

It’s well worth equipping all three of these as they’re perfect for a Necromancer and will give you tons of added bonuses to your Spell Save DC, Damage, and health.

Best build for a Necromancer in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

Race: Asmodeus Tiefling

Background: Noble

Skills: Insight, Investigation

Weapon: Staff of Cherished Necromancy

Companions: Astarion, Shadowheart, Lae’zel

Level Feature 1 Cantrips: Fire Bolt, Chill Touch, Bone Chill — Spells: Grease, Inflict Wounds, Magic Missile, Thunderwave, Ray of Sickness, Mage Armor 2 Subclass: Necromancy — Spells: Chromatic Orb, Shield 3 Spells: Blindness, Shatter 4 Cantrip: Mage Hand — Spells: Misty Step, Cloud of Daggers — Ability Increase: Intelligence +2 5 Spells: Counterspell, Vampiric Touch 6 Spells: Fireball, Revivify 7 Spells: Polymorph, Dimension Door 8 Ability Increase: Intelligence +2 — Spells: Wall of Fire, Banishment 9 Spells: Contagion, Cloudkill 10 Cantrip: Dancing Lights — Spells: Stoneskin, Grant Flight 11 Spells: Create Undead, Conjure Elemental 12 Spells: Disintegrate, Circle of Death — Feat: Magic Initiate Warlock (for Eldritch Blast, Hex, and Minor Illusion)

So, there you have it, that’s the best Necromancer build in Baldur’s Gate 3. While trying to raise the dead, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins: How to get them & what they are | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they?