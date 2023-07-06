Is Baldur’s Gate 3 multiplayer? How to play with friends

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set for a full release in August 2023. Therefore, here is a guide on whether it has multiplayer and how can you play with your friends.

Baldur’s Gate is a massive RPG game and sometimes experiencing it with friends is what makes it special. Since the full release of the game is underway, it is natural for players to ask whether it will offer multiplayer and if yes then how will they be able to access it.

Fortunately, Baldur’s Gate has a very simple system that is easy to understand and execute. Here is what you need to know about multiplayer in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 offers co-op multiplayer

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 offer multiplayer?

The answer to whether Baldur’s Gate 3 offers multiplayer is Yes. However, it will be in the form of a co-op where you can have 2-4 people in your party. If you have 4 members then each of the players will be able to control one character each, thereby making it a complete experience.

How to play with friends in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Playing with friends in Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite easy. You need to follow the steps provided below to make it possible:

Select Multiplayer from the main menu .

. Click on Create to open a Multiplayer lobby .

. Change the “Who can join your lobby” to Friends only .

. Invite Friends.

Once the entire process is complete and you click on Launch, you and your friends will be able to create characters and then jump into the game.

However, there is a catch to this entire system. The journey that you and your friends experience will only be saved on the host’s computer. This means in order to continue the same progress, the host needs to remain the same.

The game also offers cross-play between PC and Mac on both GoG and Steam. Therefore, you can invite friends across both platforms.

This completes our guide for multiplayer in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides for the game at Dexerto.

