All Baldur’s Gate 3 achievements and trophies

A screenshot from Baldur's Gate 3Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally available and players are diving deep into the game. As such, for the completionists out there, here is a list of all the achievements and trophies for the game on Steam.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an ultra-massive that will take ages to complete. The developers have made it clear that is impossible for multiple players to reach the same ending on account of the immense variety.

This means that the achievements of the game are also quite complicated and some of them will require hours of investment to obtain. However, if you are a completionist, then you will be spending a lot of time within the game trying to get all the trophies.

A list of trophies that you can obtain on Steam has been presented below.

Note: Some of the achievements are still hidden. We will update this article once they become available.

A screenshot of Baldur's Gate 3 on SteamLarian Studios
Baldur’s Gate 3 has some really difficult achievements

List of achievements and trophies in Baldur’s Gate 3

The achievements and trophies for Baldur’s Gate 3 are provided below:

AchievementCondition for Completion
Descent from AvernusTake control of the Nautiloid and escape the hells
RoleplayerYou need to complete 10 background goals in a single playthrough
Bedrolls and BreakfastYou need to take 4 full long rests in a single playthrough
Dig for VictoryFive buried chests need to be dug up in a single playthrough
No Penny RequiredUse detect thoughts and pry into others
EscapologistBreak out of prison after getting arrested
OutsourcingRecruit a hireling and befriend them or use them as cannon fodder
Jack of All TradesMulticlass into a every class without asking Withers to change your character in a single playthrough
HomebrewerYou need to create three new alchemical solutions in one single playthrough
Kill Two Birds with One GnomeYou have to use one enemy as an improvised weapon against another
BuskerPlay sweet sweet music and earn 100 gold in a single playthrough
Action SurgePerform 5 attacks in one turn.
Fists of FuryUse an unarmed strike to kill a character
Devil’s in the DetailsDefeat Commander Zhalk in Nautiloid
Non-Invasive ProcedureKill the surgeon before you get operated on in combat
Penny PincherThe Toil collector needs to be defeated before she uses Gold against you
Fancy FootworkDo Not activate any traps and defeat Gortash in Wyrm’s Rock
Crash LandingKnock the dragon out of the sky midflight in Wyrmway
Bottoms UpUse only alcohol to Long Rest
Shove OffDefeat a creature with falling damage
BookwormYou need to read 100 different books in one single playthrough
Punch DrunkWhile a party member is drunk defeat twenty opponents in a single playthrough
Fetch QuestPlay fetch with Scratch
Critical HitUse Tactician Mode to complete the game

