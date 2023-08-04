All Baldur’s Gate 3 achievements and trophies

Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally available and players are diving deep into the game. As such, for the completionists out there, here is a list of all the achievements and trophies for the game on Steam.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an ultra-massive that will take ages to complete. The developers have made it clear that is impossible for multiple players to reach the same ending on account of the immense variety.

This means that the achievements of the game are also quite complicated and some of them will require hours of investment to obtain. However, if you are a completionist, then you will be spending a lot of time within the game trying to get all the trophies.

A list of trophies that you can obtain on Steam has been presented below.

Note: Some of the achievements are still hidden. We will update this article once they become available.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 has some really difficult achievements

List of achievements and trophies in Baldur’s Gate 3

The achievements and trophies for Baldur’s Gate 3 are provided below:

Achievement Condition for Completion Descent from Avernus Take control of the Nautiloid and escape the hells Roleplayer You need to complete 10 background goals in a single playthrough Bedrolls and Breakfast You need to take 4 full long rests in a single playthrough Dig for Victory Five buried chests need to be dug up in a single playthrough No Penny Required Use detect thoughts and pry into others Escapologist Break out of prison after getting arrested Outsourcing Recruit a hireling and befriend them or use them as cannon fodder Jack of All Trades Multiclass into a every class without asking Withers to change your character in a single playthrough Homebrewer You need to create three new alchemical solutions in one single playthrough Kill Two Birds with One Gnome You have to use one enemy as an improvised weapon against another Busker Play sweet sweet music and earn 100 gold in a single playthrough Action Surge Perform 5 attacks in one turn. Fists of Fury Use an unarmed strike to kill a character Devil’s in the Details Defeat Commander Zhalk in Nautiloid Non-Invasive Procedure Kill the surgeon before you get operated on in combat Penny Pincher The Toil collector needs to be defeated before she uses Gold against you Fancy Footwork Do Not activate any traps and defeat Gortash in Wyrm’s Rock Crash Landing Knock the dragon out of the sky midflight in Wyrmway Bottoms Up Use only alcohol to Long Rest Shove Off Defeat a creature with falling damage Bookworm You need to read 100 different books in one single playthrough Punch Drunk While a party member is drunk defeat twenty opponents in a single playthrough Fetch Quest Play fetch with Scratch Critical Hit Use Tactician Mode to complete the game

This concludes our guide for achievements and trophies in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

