How to find Halsin the Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3

Halsin is a Druid and potential Companion in Baldur’s Gate 3, but players have to find him in the world before they have the chance to recruit him. Here’s everything players need to know about how to find Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an absolutely massive RPG with tons of dungeons to explore, loot to gather, and characters to interact with. Like any good RPG, players can amass their own party of Companions to help them take on even the strongest enemies.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 has 10 unique Companion characters that fans can recruit over the course of their adventure, each with unique personalities and classes to use in battle.

One of those potential companions is Halsin the Druid, who grabbed many fans’ attention thanks to a now infamous romance scene involving his bear form. Should players want to find and recruit Halsin for themselves, here’s how they can do so.

Where to find Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Finding Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3 can take a bit of time, as it can be a bit unclear where he actually is. You’ll likely hear about Halsin for the first time in the Druid Grove south of the Tiefling Hideout, where Halsin will have gone on an expedition to the Goblin Camp.

Article continues after ad

From here, players will want to head towards the Goblin Camp, west of the Druid Grove and past the Blighted Village. While exploring the Goblin Camp, players will notice two large doors which lead to the Shattered Sanctum, where Halsin is located.

When exploring the Shattered Sanctum, you will come across Priestess Gut in the Central Throne room. From here, turn northeast and look for a wooden bridge heading to the right. Following the bridge, players should see three goblins and a rat in front of a door.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studio As a Druid, Halsin first appears as a bear locked in a cage deep within the Shattered Sanctum.

This door leads to the Worg Pens. Head down the stairs to the right and you should see a group of goblins throwing rocks at a caged bear. This bear is Halsin.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How you free Halsin from his predicament is up to you and the skillset you currently have, but the most straightforward way is through combat. Once you enter combat, Halsin will break out of his cage and help you fight the goblins — though this will make the entire Goblin Camp hostile if they were not already.

Article continues after ad

How to recruit Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Recruiting Halsin is fairly straightforward. Once you have rescued him from the Shattered Sanctum, Halsin will want to defend Emerald Grove. This involves defeating the three enemy leaders within the sanctum: Dror Gagzlin, Minthara, and Priestess Gut.

Larian Studios Halsin the Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Once you have done so, Halsin will eventually meet you at your Camp where you can officially recruit him as a Companion.

And that’s everything you need to know about finding Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3! For more Baldur’s Gate 3 guides check out the links below:

Article continues after ad

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained | Illithid powers explained