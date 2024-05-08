Baldur’s Gate 3 players split over whether Ascended Astarion is truly “evil”

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are torn over whether or not Ascended Astarion is a truly “evil” character, the community still going back and forth about his fate if he does become the Vampire Ascendant.

Astarion, a High Elf Rogue with a Charlatan background, is often the muse for much of the fanart, fanfiction, and other community creations inspired by Baldur’s Gate 3.

As is the way with role-playing games, the decisions players make can alter the character development and endings for many different companions.

Of all the “evil” endings for characters, Astarion’s Asended ending is one of the most hotly debated and talked about throughout the BG3 community. But does this ending actually mean the character is evil?

If Astarion becomes the Vampire Ascendant, he ultimately turns his back on the player and reverts back to being a manipulative and “toxic” character. Despite this, Baldur’s Gate 3 players don’t think he truly is that “evil.”

Across Reddit, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are torn as to whether Astarion’s Ascended ending is really as bad as what many initially thought.

On the one hand, BG3 players are sympathetic towards Astarion when he ascends, citing his troubled past as trapping him into this dark path.

“Astarion was a honeypot. He was used by Cortazar to procure victims, primarily through seduction and betrayal. When he says that this is the hand he knows, that is what he’s speaking of, began one BG3 fan.

“At Cortazar’s command he has betrayed everyone who has ever loved him. And his Ascension did nothing to help him escape that trauma. Far from it.”

Conversely, others do believe this version of the character is truly evil, another BG3 player likening Ascended Astarion to an ex-partner of theirs.

“I ascended him once, and as soon as he started with his slow-talking manipulation, I reloaded. The way he spoke reminded me of an ex.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is home to some beloved secondary characters and companions, with the community often going back and forth with who they think is the best of the bunch.