Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally released on PlayStation 5 but can PS4 players enjoy the RPG on last-gen consoles as well? Here’s everything you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS4.

Larian Studios’ latest project, Baldur’s Gate 3, has already made a massive impression on players since launching for PC in August. The RPG became the highest-rated Steam game of all time in just a couple of weeks and has continued to attract new players since.

Article continues after ad

The game has finally arrived for PS5 and there’s a lot of content to enjoy, from creating the best build for your character, romancing companions, and tackling the main story, but is the game also available to play on PS4?

Article continues after ad

If you’re wondering whether or not you can play Baldur’s Gate 3 on the last-gen console, we’ve got you covered in this handy hub.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 is now out on PS5 as well as PC.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS4?

No, Baldur’s Gate 3 is not available on PS4.

Article continues after ad

This will come as a disappointment to players with the last-gen console but the RPG is currently only available on PS5. The lack of a PS4 version was initially confirmed by the game’s Executive Producer, David Walgrave, in a 2020 interview with Eurogamer where he cited that the system not being able to run the game smoothly as the main reason for not opting for a PS4 port:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I don’t think that current-gen consoles would be able to run it. There’s a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine, and I don’t know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things.”

Article continues after ad

Due to this, it’s extremely unlikely that we’ll see Baldur’s Gate 3 make its way to the console in the future so for PlayStation players keen to dive into the Dungeons & Dragons world, the PS5 is your only option.

That’s everything you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS4! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Article continues after ad

Best Bard build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids? | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained