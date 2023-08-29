Should you let The Emperor evolve you in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an interesting game where you will often come across scenarios where choices matter. One such scenario you will be subjected to is during a discussion with the emperor on whether to evolve or not. Here is a guide on what you need to do in that situation.

Being an RPG game, Baldur’s Gate 3 has several quests and characters that will impact your story in a variety of ways. These quests and characters will often have long-lasting impacts on you which in turn will alter the course of your journey.

All of this is achieved through decisions that you make where you decide to save someone, let somebody die, help them, or betray them. One such choice that will have a lasting impact on you is when the emperor asks whether you want to evolve or not.

A discussion of what you should do in that situation has been discussed in the following section.

Larian Studios The choice to accept or reject the emperor’s offer rests on you

Is it worth it to let the emperor evolve you in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Yes, you should let the emperor evolve you in Baldur’s Gate 3. Even then, the whole picture is much more complicated than just a Yes or a No.

This is because, if you choose to get evolved then you will gain access to powerful Illithid abilities. However, it comes at a cost where your physical features are changed for the rest of the game. Naturally, the powers are worth and you will get infinitely strong.

However, it is crucial to understand that if you do not let the emperor evolve you then there will be no negative consequences. The emperor will still give you the Astral Tadpole and it will be stored in your inventory.

The emperor will respect your choice in this matter and let you go. Apart from that your physical features will remain unchanged. Therefore, the ultimate choice will come down to what you decide to go with. If you feel that changing your physical features for the power is not worth it then you can always decline the emperor.

This concludes our guide for should you let the emperor evolve you in Baldur's Gate 3.

