Best Baldur’s Gate 3 Companions tier list: Astarion, Shadowheart, Halsin & more

With so many Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, finding the best ones to add to your party can be pretty tricky. So, here are the best Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 to make your choice much easier.

Complete with hundreds of hours of content, tons of classes to enjoy, exciting weapons and so much more, it’s easy to assume you won’t get bored of a game like Baldur’s Gate 3. However, that doesn’t make it easy to navigate, with many players wondering how to defeat certain bosses, navigate the cameras, and discover how to find all the games Companions.

So, once you manage to find those Companions, the next challenge comes in the form of you choosing which ones to add to your party. So, whether you’re looking for one extra addition or three, here are the best Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 to help you with that choice.

All Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3

Currently, there are 10 different companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, each with their own class, personality, and specialties:

Astarion

Shadowheart

Gale

Lae’zel

Wyll

Karlach

Halsin

Minthara

Minsc

Jaheira

Baldur’s Gate 3 Companions tier list

Naturally, before acting on this tier list, it’s worth playing the game with the companion you think you’ll enjoy having around the most, and which one slots in with your chosen class and party – but these lists can make battles a little easier if you select some of the better companions.

S = The best classes to play. They’re versatile, strong, and work for most combats or conversations.

The best classes to play. They’re versatile, strong, and work for most combats or conversations. A = These classes are great to play. They may not be the strongest but they’re efficient and effective.

These classes are great to play. They may not be the strongest but they’re efficient and effective. B = While not the best class in the game, they can help in a pinch depending on your playstyle.

While not the best class in the game, they can help in a pinch depending on your playstyle. F = They’re not particularly effective and can make the game relatively tricky.

Tier Companion S Shadowheart, Astarion, Karlach A Gale, Wyll, Lae’zel B Halsin F Minthara

Unknowns: Minsc, Jaheira (we will update the tier list when we have the chance to fight alongside them)

S-Tier

Shadowheart

Clerics are a great class on their own, but combined with the easy-going nature and constant need to speak her mind, Shadowheart projects that class to new heights. She’s a fantastic fighter and healer in combat, allowing her to slot into your party no matter the composition.

On top of this, she’s pretty easy to get along with and find, meaning players can quickly romance, or just be great friends, depending on what they prefer.

Astarion

It’s hard to resist Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3, whether that’s the vampiric charm or the pure charisma he holds. Either way, Astarion is funny, extremely flirtatious, and the right amount of trouble to get any D&D player interested.

As for combat, there’s nothing quite as useful as having a rogue by your side. Setting those sneak attacks can be deadly and the proficiency in stealth enables you to sneak wherever and whenever you need, ideal for any situation.

Karlach

Karlach is ideal for a party if they are lacking in a tank or proficient fighter, she’s got tons of health, some huge damage with her attacks, and the ability to hit multiple times.

Sure, she may not have tons of versatility but every party needs a tank and she is it. If you’re lacking in damage or someone to soak the hits, Karlach is the Tiefling for the job.

A-Tier

Gale

Upon meeting Gale, it may seem he’s a bit of a clumsy spellcaster, but when you fully explore him in combat, it’s clear to see he’s extremely proficient. Ultimately, Gale is versatile, skilled, and although squishy, makes a great combatant if you’re lacking spells in your party.

Sure, the always needing to absorb magical items can be pretty annoying, but if you need the magic spot filled, he’s your man.

Wyll

While Astarion is certainly charismatic, he’s not got a very high charisma stat. That’s especially so when compared to Wyll. As a Warlock, talking is his main skill, making him perfect for any party where you lack conversational skills. After all, fighting is great, but being able to talk your way out of it is perfect in some cases.

As for combat, he may not have the most spells, but he’s a proficient fighter and can be pretty useful, even if you just use Eldritch Blast every time. It’s not labeled one of the best D&D spells for nothing.

Lae’zel

In a typical look, Lae’zel is a perfect companion. She’s a fantastic fighter with multiple attacks as she levels and will also give you a good standing among the other Githyanki. On top of this, she’s simple to control, and you don’t need to do any fancy quests to get hold of her.

However, she’s just plain miserable. Her race can prove to be an issue in some conversations and chatting to her can often feel like a task instead of a blessing. Sure, some may love her, but there are much kinder options out there.

B-Tier

Halsin

Halsin is pretty fun to fight with and is extremely versatile, bringing powerful spells, useful wild shapes, and a great personality.

The only issue, there are just better options out there. Druids are the jack-of-all-trades but master of none in Baldur’s Gate 3. They heal but not particularly well outside of Cure Wounds, have powerful spells but not tons, and can melee fight with Wildshape but fail to deal that insane damage we see from other classes. He’s great, but others are greater.

F-Tier

Minthara

Minthara is stuck in F-Tier for two reasons. The first is her fighting. As a Paladin she has some great melee and ranged attacks, but in the same way as Halsin, she fails to truly excel in anything specific. If you’re looking for a healer, then Shadowheart is your companion. If it’s a fighter you’re after, look at Lae’zel, not Minthara.

The second reason is the fact that most players will likely not even get hold of her. Recruiting her means you’ll have to go against the Druid Grove and could result in you loosing certain other companions, so many opt to kill her.

So there you have it, those are the best companions in Baldur’s Gate 3. While setting your party up for the next adventure, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

