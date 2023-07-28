Best Barbarian build in Baldur’s Gate 3: Race, skills, subclass & more
Barbarians in Baldur’s Gate 3 are there to hit the enemy and shrug off damage – but that’s only possible with the right build in this expansive game. So, here’s the best Barbarian build in Baldur’s Gate 3.
There are so many complicated classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 from Druids to Warlocks and so much more. However, sometimes it’s good to just go for something simple and effective, which is where the Barbarian comes in.
Dealing huge damage, shrugging off hits and using their rage to fight, Barbarians are far from boring and can certainly make or break a battle. So, here’s how to creat the best Barbarian build in Baldur’s Gate 3.
Best race to choose for a Barbarian in Baldur’s Gate 3
There is one good race for the Barbarian in Baldur’s Gate 3, granting you additions to the Strength stat, the Barbarian’s main ability.
- Shield Dwarf: Strength +2, Constitution +2
We recommend using the Shield Dwarf due to its increase in Constitution (health and armor).
Best subclass for a Barbarian in Baldur’s Gate 3
Currently, as of Early Access, there are two subclasses available for the Barbarian in Baldur’s Gate 3, Berserker and Wildheart. We suggest choosing Berserker for your Barbarian build.
This subclass will grant you access to Frenzied Rage, Frenzied Strike and Enraged Throw, dealing more damage and giving you more attacks, which is imperative for this class.
Best skills for a Barbarian in Baldur’s Gate 3
With Strength being the primary stat for the Barbarian, you’ll want to prioritize these skills:
- Athletics
- Intimidation
- Survival
- Perception
- Insight
It’s best to pick a background that gives you proficiency in some of these skills, as that’ll make it easier down the line, like Soldier, for proficiency in Athletics and Intimidation.
Best build for a Barbarian in Baldur’s Gate 3
Race: Shield Dwarf
Background: Soldier
Skills: Perception, Insight, Survival
Ability order from highest to lowest: Strength, Consitution, Dexterity, Wisdom, Charisma, Intelligence
Best Barbarian build:
|Level
|Feature
|1
|Rage
|2
|Reckless Attack — Danger Sense
|3
|Subclass: Berserker
|4
|Feat: Great Weapon master
|5
|Extra Attack — Fast Movement
So there you have it, that’s the best Barbarian build in Baldur’s Gate 3. While preparing for battle, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides:
