Baldur’s Gate 3: Can you romance multiple companions?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a RPG game and romance is one of the vital features that players are exceptionally excited about. As such, a lot of players want to know if you can romance multiple characters, and here is a guide surrounding the idea.

Romance is definitely one of the most popular aspects of Baldur’s Gate 3. It is not an RPG if you cannot create relationships with your companions that transcend the definition of a friend.

However, what if you could romance more than one companion in the game? This is something that a lot of players want to know as there are multiple interesting characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 and staying absolutely loyal to just one in the game does not sit well with the fanbase.

Here is our guide on whether you can romance multiple characters in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Is it possible to romance multiple companions in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The answer to whether you can romance multiple companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Yes. However, there are a few complications that you will run into while trying to get into multiple romantic relationships. Most characters in the game are not fond of multiple romantic partners.

This means they will get angry will once you deepen the bond with someone, and the other characters will break apart from you. There are only two known multi-companion relationships that are possible:

Shadowheart + Halsin

Asterion + Halsin

This is because Halsin is the only character that is fine with polyamory. Other characters like Shadowheart, Asterion, Karlach, and others do not get along with each other, especially if you trying to build romantic relations with all of them.

Therefore, the chances are you will end up failing the romance with other characters while you are trying to build one. This is definitely a problem as the game allows it, but they have also made it restrictive in some way.

This concludes our guide on whether you can romance multiple characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

