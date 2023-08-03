Baldur’s Gate 3 features an incredibly in-depth character creator at the start of the game, but can you change your appearance later in your adventure?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is styled after traditional table-top RPGs in a variety of different ways. One of the most prominent ways is the detailed way players can create and customize their character before their adventure begins.

Along with 12 different classes and 46 subclasses, fans can also choose between 11 unique races to inhabit, such as Dragonborns, Half-Orcs, and many more.

However, some players may not be happy with their initial character creation choices and wish to change things up. So, let’s break down whether or not fans can change their Baldur’s Gate 3 character later on in their adventure.

Can you change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Unfortunately, there is no way to permanently change your player character’s appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3 after the initial character creation process.

This means players should be absolutely sure they’re happy with their choices before they completely exit the character creator and start their BG3 journey.

Larian Studio Baldur’s Gate 3 players should be absolutely sure they are happy with their created character before beginning the game.

Still, there is a way players can alter their appearance in a less-permanent way for those who are desperate to appear differently. For players who have purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition, they can claim the included Mask of the Shapeshifter.

The Mask of the Shapeshifter is found in the camp’s traveler’s chest and is free to use. By equipping it, you can use the level 1 spell, Shapeshift, which allows you to change into any race and gender of your choice — even gaining the benefits of those races.

Sadly, this change is not permanent and the spell can be broken in a variety of different ways.

There’s still the possibility that developer Larian Studio will allow players to permanently change their character’s appearance down the line in a future update. For now, though, players are stuck with the character they initially created at the start of the game.

