Baldur’s Gate 3: Volo eye surgery- What does it do and should you get it?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a great number of quests you can come across and one among them is Volo eye surgery. Here is a guide on what it does and whether should you get this surgery done.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a complicated game and your actions will always have consequences. Sometimes these consequences can be good and at other times it is bad and can completely ruin your playthrough.

One such quest you will come across is Volo eye surgery where you will have to make a choice. A lot of players might be worried about what will happen if they decide to get eye surgery.

A discussion on this quest and what you can expect has been presented in the next section.

Larian Studios You should choose to opt for Volo’s eye surgery

What is Volo eye surgery and should you accept it?

This eye surgery is part of a quest where an NPC named Volo will try to remove the Illithid worm and end up removing your eyeball instead. He will fail to remove your worm, but you will be getting a mechanical eye that will help you to look into invisible beings.

The answer to whether you should get this eye surgery is Yes. It is important to remember that you will be unable to remove it once it is done. This means it will remain with you for the rest of the game, and the rest of the party will not be very supportive of this decision.

However, it is a powerful tool that will come in handy. The ability to look into invisible objects seamlessly will always be an exceptional tool, no matter how you look at it.

In order to access this quest, you will need to rescue Volo from a Goblin camp in the first Act itself.

This completes our guide for Volo eye surgery in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

