All Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3: Mobile, Great Weapon Master, Magic Initiate, and more

Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 are powerful buffs that enhance the performance of your character, and here is a list of all the Feats that you can obtain in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive RPG game which means there are numerous ways in which you can upgrade your character. One such valuable option that you have at your disposal is a Feat.

There are a multitude of Feats that you can select in the game and each of them provides a different buff. The Feats vary based on the class you are using. Therefore a guide on all the Feats that you can select and the effects they provide have been listed in the following section.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios A list of all the Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3

List of all Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are a huge number of Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, the early access version of the game does not include all that is mentioned here. The full list will be available once the full version of Baldur’s Gate 3 releases on August 3, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Feat Buffs Requirements Ability Improvements You can spend 2 ability points on Strength, Dexterity, Constitution, Wisdom, Charisma, and Intelligence Level 4 on all classes Athlete Strength and Dexterity increases by 1 upto a maximum of 20. Standing after being prone requires less movement points. Level 4 on all classes Defensive Duelist When attacked by a melee ability, your reaction will increase your Armor Class Level 4 on all classes Dual Wielder Gain a point in Armor Class when you wield a melee weapon on both hands. You will also be able to use two heavy weapons at the same time Level 4 on all classes Great Weapon Master Upon scoring a critical hit with a melee attack or getting a kill will grant you a bonus. Level 4 on all classes Heavily Armored Strength increased by one up to a maximum of 20 Level 4 on all classes Lightly Armored Strength or Dexterity increased by one up to a maximum of 20 Level 4 on all classes Magic Initiate: Bard Gain a level 1 spell and 2 Cantrips from Bards. Your spell casting will depend on your Charisma Level 4 on all classes Magic Initiate: Cleric Gain a spell slot, a level one spell, and two Cantrips from the Cleric list. Level 4 on all classes Magic Initiate: Druid Gain a level 1 spell and 2 Cantrips from Druids. Your spell casting will depend on your Wisdom Level 4 on all classes Magic Initiate: Sorcerer Gain a level 1 spell and 2 Cantrips from Sorcerer. Your spell casting will depend on your Charisma Level 4 on all classes Magic Initiate: Warlock Gain a spell slot, a level one spell, and two Cantrips from the Warlock list. Level 4 on all classes Magic Initiate: Wizard Gain a spell slot, a level one spell, and two Cantrips from the Wizard list. Level 4 on all classes Martial Adept Obtain one superiority die and learn two maneuvers from Battle Master. Regain an extended supeority dice after a long rest. Level 4 on all classes Mobile Obtain one superiority die and learn two maneuvers from Battle Master. Regain an extended superiority dice after a long rest. Level 4 on all classes Moderately Armored Strength or Dexterity increased by 1 up to a maximum of 20 and gain proficiency with Medium Armor and Shields Level 4 on all classes Performer Increases Charisma by 1 up to a maximum of 20 Level 4 on all classes Shield Master Gain 2 bonus Dexterity saving throws when using shields. Use this reaction to protect yourself from spells. Level 4 on all classes Skilled Gain proficiency in any combination of three skills Level 4 on all classes Tough HP increased by +2 for every level Level 4 on all classes Weapon Master Strength or Dexterity increased by 1 up to a maximum of 20 Level 4 on all classes Actor Charisma increased by one up to a maximum of 20. You gain Deception and Performance which allows you to pass a different person Alert Gain 5 points to Initiative. You will not be surprised and enemies that you cannot see will be unable to gain an advantage over you. Charger Gain a bonus action to attack or shove a creature upon using Dash. If you are able to move for 10 feet after the bonus triggers you will gain either 5 points to attack damage rolls or shove away enemies by 10 feet. Crossbow Expert Strength increased by one up to a maximum of 20. Bludgeoning, slashing, and piercing damage from non-magical attacks is reduced Dungeon Delver You gain Perception and Investigation that lets you find secret doors. You can also detect traps and take less damage from traps. Durable Constitution increased by 1 up to 20. The minimum HP you can gain upon rolling a Hit-die is doubled Elemental Adept You have the option to choose a damage type between acid, cold, lightning, fire, or thunder. Enemies will have 0 resistance for the damage type you choose. You can use it multiple times. Heavy Armor Master Strength increased by one up to a maximum of 20. Bludgeoning, slashing, and piercing damage from non magical attacks is reduced

This is all that we know for now with regard to the Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3. We will update this with more Feats once the game fully releases on August 2023. In the meantime, do not forget to check some of our other guides for Baldur’s Gate at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements | Baldur’s gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3: All playable races & their abilities | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids? | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained