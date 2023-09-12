Best Baldur’s Gate 3 Oathbreaker Paladin build: Race, spells, weapon & more

Paladins are great in Baldur’s Gate 3, but Oathbreaker Paladins bring an entirely new way to play your character. Here’s how to build the best Oathbreaker Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3.

One of the best elements of Baldur’s Gate 3 is its versatility through Character Creation. With tons of classes, subclasses, and races, the way you create your character is truly unique. Such a design has inspired players to create some truly powerful characters.

Article continues after ad

While there are tons of options, it becomes quickly apparent that not all combinations were created the same, and some builds are much more powerful than others. This can be a little overwhelming when you first step into the game. So, here’s the best Oathbreaker Paladin build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

How to become an Oathbreaker Paladin

Larian Studios

Unlike the likes of a Necromancer, you can’t just become an Oathbreaker Paladin at the beginning of Baldur’s Gate 3. Instead, you need to choose an Oath and then break it, which will lead to you speaking to the Oathbreaker Knight.

Article continues after ad

So, to help you know how to break your Oath, here’s each Oath and the actions required to break it:

Oath of Ancients:

Kill the Owlbear and it’s cub.

Oath of Devotion:

Kill Findal under the Emerald Grove.

Oath of Vengeance:

Free Sazza

Kill Nymessa and Damays when you find Lae’zel.

Reanimate Mayina’s husband.

Complete the ‘Avenge Glut’s Circle’ questline.

If you’re looking for a quick and painless way to become an Oathbreaker, then we suggest choosing the Oath of Vengeance since you can either kill Nymessa and Damays near the beginning or just free Sazza instead. You should still be level 2 by the time you do this, meaning you can get the most out of the build and its features.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best race for an Oathbreaker Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

When it comes to the ideal race for an Oathbreaker Paladin, there are quite a few choices thanks to some handy features:

High Half-Elf

Human

Mephistopheles Tiefling

Half-Orc

With a focus on damage over any control spells, we suggest opting for the Half-Orc thanks to its Darkvvision, Savage Attack, and Relentless Endurance, as you’ll likely be upfront in battle. Alternatively, if you want a few more spells, we recommend going for the High Half-Elf.

Best background for an Oathbreaker Paladin

Thankfully, the Oathbreaker Paladin isn’t too dissimilar from the traditional Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3, especially when it comes down to their specific base build, including race and background.

Article continues after ad

So, with that in mind, and in line with our Paladin build guide, we recommend choosing the Soldier background for proficiency in Athletics and Intimidation. Alternatively, if you want a bit more of a charisma-based character, then Noble is your best bet, for proficiency in History and Persuasion.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Best spells for an Oathbreaker Paladin

Larian Studios

While spells aren’t a huge part of the Oathbreaker Paladin, some can greatly increase your damage and control over the battlefield:

Level 1: Bless

Bless Level 1: Cure Wounds

Cure Wounds Level 1: Compelled Duel

Compelled Duel Level 1: Divine Favour

Divine Favour Level 1: Searing Smite

Searing Smite Level 1: Thunderous Smite

Thunderous Smite Level 1: Protection from Good and Evil

Protection from Good and Evil Level 1: Inflict Wounds

Inflict Wounds Level 1 : Hellish Rebuke

: Hellish Rebuke Level 1: Heroism

Heroism Level 2: Crown of Madness

Crown of Madness Level 2: Lesser Restoration

Lesser Restoration Level 3: Animate Dead

Animate Dead Level 3: Revivify

Best armor and weapon for an Oathbreaker Paladin

Since your Oathbreaker Paladin will likely be up close and personal with the enemy, you need a good weapon and armor that will protect you from any oncoming hits.

Article continues after ad

For your weapon, you’ll want to keep an eye out for two-handed weapons, like Greatswords. We suggest looking for the Sword of Justice due to its cleave action and other features. You’ll find this with Anders in Act 1.

Then, for your armor, it’s good to look into Adamantine Splint Armor, which you can make from the Grymforge. It reduces your incoming damage and has some great features to keep you alive, as well as increasing your armor class tenfold.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best build for an Oathbreaker Paladin

Larian Studios

Race: Half-Orc

Background: Soldier

Skills: Persuasion, Insight

Weapon / Armor: Sword of Justice, Adamantine Splint Armor

Companions: Gale, Shadowheart, Astarion

Level Features 1 Oath of the Ancients 2 Spiteful Suffering — Divine Smite — Spells: Cure Wounds, Compelled Duel — Fighting Style: Great Weapon Fighting 3 Divine Health — Control Undead — Dreadful Aspect — Spells: Hellish Rebuke, Inflict Wounds 4 Ability Improvement: Strength +2 — Spells: Searing Smite 5 Extra Attack — Spell: Crown of Madness, Lesser Restoration 6 Aura of Protection — Spell: Magic Weapon 7 Aura of Hate — Spell: Thunderous Smite 8 Ability Improvement: Strength +2 9 Spells: Animate Dead, Revivify 10 Aura of Courage — Lay on Hands Charge — Spell: Blinding Smite 11 Spell: Bestow Curse 12 Feat: Great Weapon Master

So, there you have it, that’s the best Oathbreaker Paladin build in Baldur’s Gate 3. While leveling up your character, or respeccing them, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins: How to get them & what they are | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they?

Article continues after ad