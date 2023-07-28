Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game based on DnD which means RNG plays a massive role on what happens during a fight. As such, the game has a mechanic called Karmic Dice which helps to tip that RNG a little in your favor.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a full-fledged DnD-based RPG game. This means that dice rolls are a thing and if you are not having a good game then then you will have multiple failures in a row.

A new mechanic called Karmic Dice can help solve that problem a little bit. However, there are a few things you need to remember as Karmic Dice can make things difficult for you as well and completely mess up your fights.

A guide to Karmic Dice in Baldur’s Gate 3 has been provided in the next section.

Karmic Dice is a mechanic that can help tip the RNG scales in your favor

What are Karmic Dice in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Karmic Dice is a mechanic that you will come across in Baldur’s Gate 3. There are times within the game when you might have strings of failures making the game quite frustrating. In such cases, Karmic Dice can come in clutch and help turn the RNG aspect of the game in your favor.

You can turn Karmic Dice on or off from the main menu. However, there are times when it is recommended that you keep it turned off. This is because Karmic Dice can work both for you as well as NPCs and enemies.

Therefore, if things go right for the enemy, they can land crit hits on you multiple times and finish you off very easily. However, if you are having too many issues with the RNG, then turning on Karmic Dice can be a handy trick.

This can work on multiple features including attack rolls, dialogue rolls, and even saving throws.

This concludes our guide for Karmic Dice in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

