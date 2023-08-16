How to change your dice skin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has an easy-to-miss customization option for your dice. We’ve put together a quick how-to so you can find the perfect match for you.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a plethora of customization baked into it. Players have already spent more than 88 years in its character creator alone.

When you take into account things like skills, gear, and traits, it gets even deeper. It makes sense then that the option to customize the dice you use for skill checks is a feature.

Any game rooted in D&D would have to cater to all the dice goblins who are sure to be playing. So, how do you change your dice? All the info you need is below.

Larian Studios The Deluxe Editions Dragonflame Red dice feature Larian’s logo on the 20 face.

Changing your dice in Baldur’s Gate 3

The option to change your dice in Baldur’s Gate 3 appears as a small circle at the bottom left of the screen during skill checks. Just click it and your dice options will appear.

For a game with such a massive array of customization, your dice options are surprisingly limited. Scuffed Metal and Behir Blue appear in all editions of the game but Dragonflame Red is only for those with the Digital Deluxe upgrade.

Luckily for those obsessed with dodecahedral distinction, modders have come to the rescue. The Dice Set Expansion mod adds 14 new color schemes and Custom Dice throws another 18 in the mix.

The Dice Set Expansion can be used via Baldur’s Gate 3’s mod manager but Custom Dice is a little different. You can simply drop the folder for Custom Dice into the game’s data directory and they’re all yours.

Nexus Mods: Koriik Some of the options in the Dice Set Expansion mod.

There you have it folks. That’s how easy it is to switch up your style of dice in Baldur’s Gate 3.

If you want some other handy tips for your adventures in the Forgotten Realms, check out our other guides for Baldur’s Gate 3 below.

