How to find Mystic Carrion’s Thrumbo in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an extremely complex game and one of the key facets that leads to such depth are the NPCs. Here is a guide to one such NPC known as Thrumbo whom you can find in the game.

NPCs are the core of Baldur’s Gate 3 and each of them makes the game even better. These NPCs have their own ideologies and feelings which makes this intricately crafted world even more alive.

One such NPC that you can find in the game is Thrumbo. This NPC is linked to a quest involving Mystic Carrion and is an integral part of completing the same.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here is a guide on how to find Thrumbo in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Thrumbo is an important NPC to find in Baldur’s Gate 3

Guide to finding Mystic Carrion’s Thrumbo in Baldur’s Gate 3

In order to find Thrumbo in Baldur’s Gate 3, follow the steps that have been presented below:

Talk to Mystic Carrion in Philgrave’s Mansion. Accept the task of locating his assistant Thrumbo. Go to the Smuggler’s Beach House (located towards the north-east side of Philgrave’s Mansion). Check the wardrobes inside the house and you will find Thrumbo.

Once you locate Thrumbo, your task has only begun. Just like every other NPC in the game, you will have a choice of how to proceed. One of them is forcing Thrumbo to return which will result in the quest ending.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The second one is listening to Thrumbo’s story where you learn about the atrocities of Mystic Carrion. If you do this, you will have a chance to assist Thrumbo and gather the materials needed to defeat the mummy lord Mystic Carrion.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This concludes our guide for finding Thrumbo in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins: How to get them & what they are | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they? | How to unlock Displacer Beast in Baldur’s Gate 3

Article continues after ad