Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins: How to get them & what they are

Soul Coins are one of the many resources you can find in Baldur’s Gate 3, so here’s exactly what they do and how to get them in the game.

The highly anticipated full release of Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost here after 3 years of early access, and there are a lot of useful items and resources for players to find and use in the D&D-inspired game, and Soul Coins are one of the most intriguing.

These mysterious items are introduced to players during an optional side quest and it’s heavily hinted that they could come in extremely useful later on in your journey through the Nine Hells, so we’d advise picking them up when you get the chance.

With that in mind, here’s exactly how you can get Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3, what they do in the game, and why you should keep hold of them.

Larian Studios Players can obtain their first Soul Coin by completing an optional side quest.

How to get Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are currently only 4 Soul Coins for players to obtain in Baldur’s Gate 3 at the moment but this will likely change once the game leaves early access. Each Coin can be obtained by collecting them from various locations.The first Soul Coin is located at Druid’s Grove and can be obtained from the Tiefling Nadira. Once you arrive at her location you’ll find her being attacked by a BugBearer Assassin – you can either save Nadira by using a ranged weapon to attack the assassin, and she will give you the Soul Coin in thanks, or you can leave her to be assassinated and loot her corpse for the Coin. The remaining 3 Soul Coins can all be found just underneath The Abandoned Temple. The first Coin is located in the room containing Gas Pits and a trapped sarcophagus. The second Coin is in a side room near the Book of Dead Gods, and the third Coin is located in the Alcove, just to the right of the Jergal Statue. They can be tricky to find even when you know their locations due to their small size however so you may want to zoom in to make sure you pick them up.

What are Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Soul Coins are a rare and valuable currency and power source used in the Nine Hells of Baldur’s Gate 3.

As the name suggests, they are created when a soul is bound into a coin and then used as trading currency by devils and their cohorts. They can be traded for a variety of items and resources, and it’s likely players will be able to use the currency as a bargaining chip or bribery option throughout the game.

It’s also important to note that there’s currency no in-game use for Soul Coins during the early access period, however, we’d definitely recommend keeping hold on them until the game’s release as they’re bound to come in handy.

That’s everything you need to know about Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

