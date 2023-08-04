Baldur’s Gate 3: How to move the Scuffed Rock

In Baldur’s Gate 3, if you’re being scuppered by the frustrating Scuffed Rock and have no idea what to do, sit back as we walk you through the necessary steps.

We get it, you’re totally transfixed by the overwhelming amount of classes in Baldur’s Gate 3. Not only that, but you’re also busy selecting the Feats that best suit your character, as well as deliberating on your romantic desires.

Away from the big-time stuff, there are also smaller aspects of the RPG to focus on. For instance, there’s a hidden Toll House key to find, as well as a Cellar to discover and explore. Another activity that falls on the smaller end of the spectrum is the game’s Scuffed Rock. While it may seem relatively insignificant, it’s worth shifting – so let’s get into it!

Contents

Larian Studios

How to move the Scuffed Rock in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 players wondering how to move the Scuffed Rock just need to select a party member with a high-enough Strength stat to move the rock out of the way.

If the character is strong enough and meets the game’s criteria, you should be able to click on the rock and drag it out of the way. Doing so is the gateway to some neat treasures and goodies.

Where is the Scuffed Rock in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The Scuffed Rock can be found South West of Roadside Cliffs right next to a body of water.

You can use our screenshot below to find the exact spot you’re looking for.

Larian Studios

What do I get from the Scuffed Rock in Baldur’s Gate 3?

For successfully uncovering the Ornate Chest, players can open the container and earn themself the following:

Agate

Gold

Harper’s Map

Harper’s Notebook

Potion of Speed

Ruby

