How big is Baldur’s Gate 3? File size for PlayStation and PC

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an RPG game at its core which means that there are several things for you to do in the game. Hence, players across the world are eager to learn about the total size of the game so that they can keep some space ready.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to be one of the most expansive RPG games out there. The game is still in early access and once it gets the full release in August 2023, the depth of the game will increase by several folds.

Therefore, the increasing depth is bound to enhance the size of the game quite a lot. Here is a guide on the total size of the game for both PlayStation as well as PC.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 will be over 100 GB on both PC and PS

How big is Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC and PlayStation?

The size for Baldur’s Gate 3 on the designated platforms has been presented below:

PC: 150 GB

150 GB PlayStation: More than 100 GB

The size for PC has been confirmed by the developers as it is also present on the official Steam page of the game. However, as of now, there is no confirmation regarding the size of PlayStation. Nevertheless, the PC size provides a clear indication that it will be over 100 GB at the least.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is also expected to release on Xbox. Unfortunately, there is no information on when it will release. As a result, we currently have no information on the size of the game on that console.

This concludes our guide for the file size of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC and PlayStation. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

