Baldur’s Gate 3: Illithid powers explained

Illithid power is a hidden skill tree in Baldur’s Gate 3 that add some really powerful psychic abilities to your arsenal. However, obtaining Illitid powers can be complicated, and here’s a guide on what it does and how to get them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a deep RPG that is filled with secrets for you to find. One such secret that you can come across is Illithid powers. These are special but hidden abilities within the game that you need to actively hunt in order to obtain.

These powers are directly connected to your character’s brain and you need to let certain parasites take over your mind if you wish to harness them. Nevertheless, these powers are worth it and you will never regret hunting for them during your journey through the world of Baldur’s Gate 3.

So, here’s a handy guide on how to obtain Illithid powers and what they do in the game.

Illithid Powers are some of the most broken abilities in this game

How to obtain Illithid powers in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Illithid powers, as mentioned previously, are hidden. In order to activate them, you will need to find the Illithid tadpole. There are various locations where you can obtain them, including people whose minds have already been infected, jars, and even brines.

In order to unlock these Illithid powers, you need to use the tadpole parasite. Once you obtain that, you can one of the Illithid powers which will be presented to you in the form of a skill tree. In the final release of the game, all Illithid powers will be usable by every class.

Every Illithid Power in Baldur’s Gate 3

The list of every Illithid power that you can obtain in Baldur’s Gate 3 is provided below:

Power Description Favorable Beginnings The first Attack Roll or Ability Check will grant you a Proficiency Bonus Charm Charm an enemy and prevent them from attacking you Luck of the Far Realms A successful Attack Roll changes into a Critical Hit Perilous Stakes You will invest a creature who will be vulnerable to all attacks but will heal upon launching one. Shield of Thralls Create a shield that can consume damage upto 10 hit points Concentrated Blast Launch a powerful blast on an enemy. In order to cast this spell, you must have your concentration on another one. Ability Drain A target’s ability is reduced by 1 whenever you make an Attack Roll The reduced Ability must be the same as the Attack Roll Endless Rage During Rage, you will deal 1d4 damage with weapons but receive 1d4 Psychic damage in return. The duration of your Rage is enhanced Stage Fright Enemies will be filled with an overwhelming sense of Fear. Enemies will miss Attack Rolls and receive 2d6 Psychic damage whenever they do. Survival Instinct A creature gets infused by Psionic Force. This creature will heal for 3d4 upon receiving a Fatal blow instead of going down. Aberrant Shape Take the shape of an Intellect Devourer. You will also deal Psychic damage Psionic Pull Gain the power to teleport to tadpole-inflicted creatures Fracture Psyche Reduce the defense of a target Inkblot Create a cloud and hide within it. All enemies within the Cloud are Obscured and Blinded Horrific Visage Inflict terrify on a creature and deal 1d4 Psychic damage. Supernatural Attraction Reflect all incoming attacks and direct them towards the origin Reflective Shell Reflect all incoming attacks and direct them toward the origin Repulsor Gain the ability to knockback creatures while dealing 2d6 Force damage Freecast Remove the cost for spell slots, charges, and other resources for your next turn.

This concludes our guide for Illithid powers in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

