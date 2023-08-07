What is Wrath in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has many abilities and special gameplay enhancements to supe up your custom character. One of these elements is Wrath, but how do you get it, and what effects does it impart on your person?

It goes without saying that there’s a ton of stuff to learn and understand in Larian Studios’ ginormous RPG – Baldur’s Gate 3. In fact, it’s easy to become inundated with some much information that lots will either fall out your head – like a good Modify Memory spell – or get lost in translation.

Buried within the game’s near-endless list of abilities, skills, and enhancements is Wrath. From the outside, it doesn’t appear too pertinent to your gameplay, but to certain classes, it should be. It offers some tremendous benefits that will make your character stronger, so let’s walk you through everything.

Larian Studios

What does Wrath do in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Defined as an Equipment Feature in BG3, Wrath gives players a +1 damage bonus to any melee attacks.

Here’s the official description of Wrath: “Effect: Adrenaline courses through your veins. You have a +1 bonus to melee damage.”

So, if you favor more physical classes such as the Barbarian, Fighter, or Paladin, then Wrath becomes a more paramount Equipment Feature than it would for more Magic-based classes.

How to get Wrath in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are three pieces of equipment in Baldur’s Gate 3 that will equip the player with Wrath: Cap of Wrath, Bloodguzzler Garb, and Linebreaker Boots.

Having any of these selected as active items will enforce Wrath. Again, if your class specializes in getting up close and personal with an enemy, then Wrath will make your blows far more powerful.

That wraps up our quick and easy Wrath guide in BG3. For the lowdown on a ton of other content for the game and more how-tos, check out the guides we have for you below:

