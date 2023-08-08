Baldur’s Gate 3 is an RPG game and a really deep one at that, there are difficult fights and challenging bosses and you will need potions that help you in those. Here is a guide on how to craft them within the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most deep and complicated RPG games out there. As such, there are times when you are bound to face exceptionally difficult enemies and bosses. In those cases, you will need to heal or buff yourself to make the combat experience smoother.

Apart from that, turn-based combat makes the game even more difficult at times. Therefore potions are extremely important, especially the ones that heal.

A guide on how to craft potions in Baldur’s Gate 3 has been presented in the next section.

Larian Studios Crafting is a very simple process in Baldur’s Gate 3

Guide to crafting potions in Baldur’s Gate 3

The steps that you need to follow in order to craft potions in Baldur’s Gate 3 have been provided below:

Press I to open your inventory. Go to Alchemy from the top section of the inventory. Select the recipe you want to craft. Gather the ingredients. Click on Craft.

You must remember that crafting something will require a recipe and you will need to find it before the ingredients show up on your alchemy screen. Recipes can be obtained by extracting reagents, reading books, or performing a skill check while gathering ingredients.

In fact, one of the most crucial aspects of crafting potions is that you can also extract substances. These substances are called reagents and they can be used to craft even more complex potions. Regardless, once your crafting is done, the potion will show up in your inventory and be ready for use.

In case you craft reagents, then they will be added to your alchemy pouch.

