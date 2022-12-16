Baldurs gate 3 voice actors for all characters

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 is soon to emerge from early access. On top of this, the game’s revealed a few new additions to its already star-studded cast. Here are all the voice actors for the primary cast of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a story-rich game filled with tough choices, interesting roleplay, and thought-provoking battles. However, each feature would fail to truly live up to the Baldur’s Gate standard without the right voice actor behind the fantastic cast of characters.

Luckily, the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast is filled with star-studded voice actors filled with experience. This means you’ll likely recognize some of these popular names from previous titles you know and love. So, here are all the Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors and where you might know them from.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 main cast

The following actors make up the star-studded cast of Baldur’s Gate 3:

Narrator : Amelia Tyler

: Amelia Tyler Astorian : Neil Newbon

: Neil Newbon Shadowheart : Jennifer English

: Jennifer English Wyll : Lanre Malaolu

: Lanre Malaolu Gale : Tim Downie

: Tim Downie Lae’zel : Devora Wilde

: Devora Wilde Minsc : Matthew Mercer

: Matthew Mercer Karlach: Shala Nyx

Where you’ve heard the Baldur’s Gate voice actors before

Larian Studios

Amelia Tyler

Amelia Tyler has had her hand in the Dungeons and Dragons scene for years, voicing Wendaug in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Kingmaker, and Bard’s Tale IV. On top of that, players may recognize her voice in We Happy Few, Battlefield V, Sea of Thieves (in which she voiced The Siren Queen), and Amnesia: Rebirth. Tyler is no stranger to the world of gaming or voice acting.

Neil Newbon

Fans of We Happy Few will be delighted to find out two of its major voice actors are starring in Baldurs Gate 3. Neil Newbon is known for voicing Nick Lightbearer. On top of that, he also stars as both Elijah and Gavin in Detroit Become Human, and Karl Heisenberg in the recent Resident Evil Village.

Jennifer English

The star-studded cast continues through the experiences Jennifer English. Some Soulslike gamers may recognize her as the voice of Latenna in Elden Ring, or other gamers will see her as Leya in Divinity: Original Sin II.

Lanre Malaolu

Lanre Malaolu is best known for his work on screen rather than as a voice actor, appearing in Casualty, Doctors, Hollyoaks, and Holby City. However, he has recently opened up to the world of voice acting through both Baldur’s Gate 3 and Last Stop.

Tim Downie

Similar to Malaolu, Tim Downie is best known on-screen rather than in games. He appears in shows like Good Omens, Dodger, Outlander, and Paddington. It seems Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of his first dips into the voice-acting world.

Larian Studios

Devore Wilde

Decore Wilde is another actor known for her time in Hollyoaks, but she’s got her hand in some rather popular video games. Some may know her from her part in Battlefield 2042, or Total War: Warhammer 3.

Matthew Mercer

It’s entirely likely that most gamers and anime fans have heard Matt Mercer’s voice somewhere. Whether it’s as the Dungeon Master for the hit DnD show Critical Role, Cole Cassidy in Overwatch, MacCready in Fallout 4, or Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan. Mercer is a giant in the voice acting world and has played his part in an overwhelming amount of roles.

Shala Nyx

Shala Nyx is best known for her voice in Expeditions: Rome and has appeared in a plethora of Television shows as well as taking to the stage occasionally. While she may not have voiced many video games as of yet, this role could be that step forward.

Those are all the current voice actors set for Baldur’s Gate 3. If more are announced we’ll be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.