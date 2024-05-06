Baldur’s Gate 3 player desperate for Shadowheart breakup advice

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has asked for help after Shadowheart refused to acknowledge their breakup.

Players have the option to romance several companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, all of whom can fall pretty hard for the hero under the right circumstances. However, some love interests fall much harder than others.

Minthara, for example, has proven difficult to walk away from, even for players who had no intention of romancing her. One person even claimed they tried cheating on her and killing her to no avail. After all the intentional heartbreak, she still only had eyes for a certain Tav.

Article continues after ad

Shadowheart isn’t too different in this respect, either. According to Reddit user Key-Location3522, the half-elf is impossible to leave at the end of the game. When Shadowheart asks the player to meet her parents after the final battle, they decide a breakup constitutes the better course of action. Shadowheart agrees – but not really.

Article continues after ad

The narrator later reveals Shadowheart spent months following the player’s character around. To make matters worse, the Redditor had no breakup option during the party scene at the end. “I tried to leave and she just pulled me in for a kiss. Why won’t she let me break up with her?” they asked fellow players.

Article continues after ad

Numerous people in the comments were only interested in why the original poster wanted out of the relationship. The OP hasn’t provided an answer as of writing. Others merely poked fun at the Redditor for thinking they could “escape the goth girl.”

As for why this particular Baldur’s Gate 3 player can’t break up with Shadowheart, the answer seems simple. They spent much of the game in a relationship with her, which lasted long enough for her to believe it was time to meet the parents.

One person in the thread did offer an alternative, though. Shadowheart will end things with the player on one specific condition – they turn into a Mind Flayer. It’s not the best way to end a relationship, but desperate times call for the strangest of measures.

Article continues after ad