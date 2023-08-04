What is a Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’re wondering who the Guardian is in Baldur’s Gate 3 and what role they’re playing in the game, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Out of a plethora of characters, the Guardian is a mysterious being that will accompany you throughout your entire Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign. It’s a character that you need to create alongside your main and we get to know very little about them, at least in the early stages of the game.

No matter which class you select, this character will make its appearance after making some progress with the story. So, who is the Guardian and what do they do in Baldur’s Gate 3? In this guide, we’ve got all the info you need so let’s dive right into it.

Read with caution, there are a few minor spoilers below.

Larian Studios Illithid Powers are some of the most broken abilities in this game

Who is the Guardian in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The Guardian is a non-playable character (NPC) in Baldur’s Gate 3. You need to create this character alongside your main character, however, they don’t act as companions.

This character was known as the Dreamlover during the early access period and is now known as The Guardian post the game’s full release. The character being an NPC means you won’t be able to interact with it. Their sole purpose is to assist you and your companions in the journey – but it boils down to whether you want to trust them or not.

They will ask you not to remove Mind Flayer‘s parasite from your brain, but it totally depends on you. Apart from appearing in the first act, they also materialize in multiple cutscenes throughout the campaign. Your first encounter with the Guardian will be in a dream sequence.

If you choose to meet them frequently in dreams, you’ll need to use the parasite’s Illithid powers. But do remember, the more you use the abilities, the more it will affect your relationship with the companions.

So, there you have it — that's everything you need to know about the mysterious Guardian in the game.

