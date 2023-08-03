Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list: Druid, Monk, Cleric & more

Choosing your class in Baldur’s Gate 3 is an extremely important decision that will dramatically change the way you play the game. So, which one do you choose? Here are all the classes in an ultimate tier list to help you out.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has tons of classes to choose from and each provides a completely different game, with unique interactions, and a different battle. So, it’s no secret that choosing your ideal class can be pretty tricky, especially when they were not all made equally.

So, to help you pick the best class for your game, here’s our handy tier list, detailing all the best classes in Baldur’s Gate 3 along with why they’re great, or less than effective.

All classes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Currently, there are 12 different classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, each with their own specialty:

Baldur’s Gate 3 class tier list

Larian Studios

Before acting on any of these tier lists, it’s worth playing the game with the class you think you’ll enjoy the most – but your choice can make battles a little easier if you select some of the better classes.

Tier Class S Bard, Cleric, Sorcerer A Paladin, Barbarian, Fighter, Wizard B Monk, Druid, Warlock, Rogue F Ranger

S-Tier

Bard

The Bard is quite literally a Jack-of-all-Trades yet still manages to be a master of all. With powerful spells, fantastic crowd control, and the ability to heal, this spellcaster is a no-brainer in any party and is essentially the utility belt of the game.

Cleric

Acting as the primary healing class along with having a great armor class, the Cleric is fantastic for those wanting a bit of melee and spells. The Cleric is beefy, extremely versatile, and will let you take one for the team all while healing them up.

Sorcerer

Sure, there are plenty of spell-casters in Baldur’s Gate 3, and even more spells to choose from – but few are as powerful as the Sorcerer. The range of spells they get is phenomenal and, as long as you stay back a little, you’ll be able to manipulate the battlefield, talk your way out of situations, and so much more.

A-Tier

Larian Studios

Paladin

Similar to the Cleric, the Paladin is a great combination between spells and melee. It’s got some great smites to help spice up a simple hit, can heal, and casts some great damaging spells. Sure, it’s not as good as the Cleric, but you can’t really go wrong with this class.

Barbarian

If you’re looking for a straight melee tank, the Barbarian is your class. They keep it simple and effective, all while tanking damage like no other. It might get a little repetitive for some players, but for others, this is perfect and extremely effective.

Fighter

The Fighter is essentially the Barbarian without range and with a few more fighting tactics. They don’t have quite as much health but increase their versatility and effectiveness with different attacks. Again, they’re kind of all for themselves with no healing and little support but they’re a great shout.

Wizard

The Wizard is not quite as effective as the Sorcerer but they have a fantastic selection of spells to help take down the enemy and can be pretty intelligent, which is ideal for some exploration elements – but that lack of high charisma puts them as a disadvantage during conversation, unlike the Sorcerer.

B-Tier

Larian Studios

Monk

As the newest class to be added, it’s sad to see the Monk so low down on the tier list. However, when you note its squishy armor class and inability to move effectively, there’s only damage to bring it out of F-Tier. It’s still good, and lots of fun to hit multiple times, but that low armor class will be its downfall on multiple occasions.

Druid

The Druid is often regarded as one of the most powerful classes in Dungeons & Dragons, but currently, it just doesn’t live up to the same status in Baldur’s Gate 3. Sure, free hit points from Wild Shape is ideal, but at the moment the spells and Wild Shape abilities are just too weak. Perhaps it’ll get more powerful the higher it levels, but only time can tell.

Warlock

Sure, Wyll is pretty cool and effective when you meet him in Baldur’s Gate 3, but most Warlocks don’t quite live up to this. They have extremely limited spells and an even more limited melee skill. It just feels like Warlocks are the worst of both Fighters and Wizards.

Rogue

Stealth is extremely powerful in Baldur’s Gate 3, granting the Rogue some great Sneak Attack, and often getting the player out of tricky situations. So, many would assume that means the Rogue is ideal, and it is, until you realize that you can’t get out of said tricky situation and then get downed because of your low AC and health.

F-Tier

Ranger

The Ranger is arguably the worst class in Dungeons & Dragons and that seems to extend over to Baldur’s Gate 3. So many other classes have ranged abilities and you really don’t get anything better than those from the Ranger. You’re better off choosing Fighter, Druid, or really anything else.

So there you have it, those are the best classes to choose in Baldur’s Gate 3. While getting your next character created, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

