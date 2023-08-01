Best Ranger build in Baldur’s Gate 3: Race, skills, subclass & more

Looking to play as a legendary archer in Baldur’s Gate 3. Well, here’s the best Ranger build in Baldur’s Gate 3 so you can live out your Robin Hood dreams.

The Ranger might not be the most powerful class in Dungeons & Dragons, but it can certainly pack a punch in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, for such a ranged class with so many different options in this expansive game, finding the right build can be pretty tricky.

So, here’s the best Ranger build in Baldur’s Gate 3 for you to try, including the best race, subclass, background, and some spells you just have to try out on both the battlefield and around the world.

Contents

Best race to choose for a Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Ranger can be pretty powerful in Baldur’s Gate 3, but choosing the right race is imperative. There are two that work well for this class:

Wood Elf

Strongheart Halfling

It’s up to you which one you choose, but we recommend using the Wood Elf for the bonuses to saving throws against Charmed, Fey Ancestry, and Darkvision.

Best subclass for a Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3

Currently, as of the early access, the best Subclass to choose is the Hunter.

This is due to the higher damage, mobility, and therefore easier kills. The subclass comes with some great spells and allows you to mark enemies so you can deal damage over time, it’s also the Subclass that grants you an extra attack later on.

Best background for a Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3

The best background for your Ranger Build is Urchin. This is primarily due to the proficiency in Stealth and Sleight of Hand the background grants you.

Once you’ve chosen this background, choose from these selections for your other skills, as they’ll be imperative:

Acrobatics

Survival

Perception

Insight

Best spells for a Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3

Spellcasting isn’t the key element for a Ranger, but it can alter the way you play. Here are some of the best to choose from:

Level 1: Ensnaring Strike

Ensnaring Strike Level 1: Hunter’s Mark

Hunter’s Mark Level 1: Hail of Thorns

Hail of Thorns Level 1 : Cure Wounds

: Cure Wounds Level 2: Spike Growth

Spike Growth Level 2: Lesser Restoration

Best build for a Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3

Race: Wood Elf

Background: Folk Hero (Animal Handling & Survival)

Skills: Perception, Insight

Ability order from highest to lowest: Wisdom, Constitution, Dexterity, Charisma, Intelligence, Strength

Build layout: It's worth noting that the Ranger can reselect their spells on a long rest so feel free to try different creations – but this is our recommendation for the best to choose:

Level Feature 1 Favored Enemy: Bounty Hunter — Natural Explorer: Beast Tamer 2 Fighting Style: Archery — Spells: Hunter’s Mark, Ensnaring Strike 3 Subclass choice: Hunter — Hunter’s Pray: Colossus Slayer — Spells: Cure Wounds 4 Ability Improvement: Dexterity (to the nearest even number) & Constitution (if you have one point left over) 5 Extra Attack — Spell: Lesser Restoration

So, there you have it, that’s how to build the best Ranger in Baldur’s Gate 3. While waiting for the full game to release, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

