Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Owlbear Cub

The Owlbear Cub can be found by exploring the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 and there’s a high chance you’ll have to fight, literally, to encounter this adorable creature in the RPG game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows players to encounter the Owlbear Cub. As the name suggests, the creature is an amalgamation of an owl and a bear cub. It’s a unique concept no doubt, but it rather fits into the game’s D&D nature, with the creature gaining mass popularity thanks to the D&D film and its general cuteness.

Long-time Dungeons & Dragons fans will be fully aware of the creature and will no doubt want to find them in Baldur’s Gate 3. The process isn’t straightforward, however, so settle in for an interesting ride.

How to get the Owlbear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3

To get the Owlbear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3, players will need to encounter the mother Owlbear in a cave, interact with it, and acquire the Owlbear Cub later on at a Goblin Camp.

There are actually quite a few steps in the Owlbear Cub process, so we’re going to simplify everything for you with concise instructions:

Firstly, head to these coordinates on your map: X:85, Y:444. You should see a cave entrance here, step inside. Make your way through the right-hand side of the cave until you meet the Owlbear. If you’re sharp-tongued enough, you can get the Owlbear Mother to stand down, at this point, you can retreat. However, if you engage in combat with her, you’ll need to defeat her – just make sure not to harm the Owlbear Cub! After she is defeated, exit the cave, and carry on with your travels. Later, a Goblin Camp a short distance west of the Blighted Village location will find itself with a certain captured Owlbear Cub. You can either kill the Goblins to free the Owlbear Cub, or talk to Krolla in the camp and say you’re taking the cub. It’s safer to try and use dialogue options that will result in peace and allow you to free the cub. Once you’re successful, you’ll need to interact with the cub so that it can get your scent and reassure it that you’re not dangerous. In-game time once again needs to pass, and eventually, the cub will turn up one day outside your camp. Complete an animal handling check, feed the Owlbear Cub, and it will then begin a pattern of running away and coming back to your campsite.

Can you have the Owlbear Cub as a companion in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Unfortunately, in the game’s early access phase at least, you can’t have the Owlbear Cub follow you around as a companion.

We’re not sure if this is something that will be added later on when the full game releases. We’ll keep you updated if anything does change in this regard.

