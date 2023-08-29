Baldur’s Gate 3 has several quests that involve finding or saving someone from danger. One such quest that you will find in the game is searching for Zevlor and here is a guide on how to do it.

Zevlor is a character whom you will encounter quite early in the game in Act I. This is at the time when you have to save a few people from Goblins in front of Druid Grove.

However, he goes missing during Act II and you will have to find and rescue him. Unfortunately, quite a lot of people are having trouble with this one and therefore need some assistance.

Here is a guide on how to find Zevlor in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Zevlor can be found at the lower half of Moonrise Towers

Guide to find Zevlor in Baldur’s Gate 3

In order to start the mission to rescue Zevlor, you will need to reach Act II and make your way to the Last Light Inn. Here you will come across a quest where you need to find Zevlor. In order to find him successfully, follow the steps presented below:

Proceed through Act II. Make your way to the Moonrise towers. Defeat Ketheric Thorn. Jump down the tower after Ketheric Thorn makes an escape. Start exploring the mini-dungeon. Interact with the Mind Flayer pod control panel. Release the prisoners including Zevlor.

You must remember that doing this will also release some of the Mind Flayers in the pods. However, Zevlor and his friends will help you in the fight. You can also choose to purge everyone, which will lead to the death of all the Mind Flayers, including Zevlor.

Lastly, it is also crucial to mention here that this quest is tough and your party should be ready to fight several times. It is ideal if you level up and fully gear everyone before approaching this quest.

This concludes our guide to finding Zevlor in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

