Baldur’s Gate 3 mod support: Does it have it and how to use

Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally arrived and many PC players may be wondering if the game includes mod support. Here’s everything you need to know about mods in Larian Studios’ latest RPG.

The highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3 is here, and players around the world are eagerly diving into the Dungeons and Dragons world. From creating characters, deciding on classes and subclasses, meeting companions, and battling monsters, there’s a huge amount of content to enjoy.

Some PC players may be wondering whether or not mod support is available for the game. After all, being able to mix things up with mods can make the experience even more enjoyable, and allow players to spend even more time in the games they love – as evidenced by Skyrim and Fallout.

So, here’s everything you need to know about mod support in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Players are wondering if Baldur’s Gate 3 has mod support.

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have mod support?

Yes, Baldur’s Gate 3 does include mod support.

As detailed in the official FAQ for the game, Larian Studios encourage mods as they did with their last game, Divinity Original Sin 2.

The developers expressed their love of mods in the following statement “We loved what our modding community did with DOS2, and we’re excited to see what they’ll do with BG3. Modding will be supported after the full release, though not exactly at launch.”

How to use mods in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Before you can enjoy all of the effects of mods in Baldur’s Gate 3 – whether it’s improved visuals, gameplay adjustments, or cosmetic changes – you’ll need to make sure you install them correctly first.

For a full rundown of how to use mods in Baldur’s Gate 3, simply follow the steps below:

Visit one of the modding community sites for the game – we’d recommend Nexus Mods. Once on the site, search for and select the mods you want. Download the mods onto your device. Locate your mods folder for Baldur’s Gate 3 – According to Larian, this can be found by inputting %LocalAppData%\Larian Studios\Baldur’s Gate 3\Mods into the Explorer location bar. Drag your mod files into the /Mods folder. Once all your files are there, you’ll need to edit the modsettings.lsx based on the instructions of the mod creator – this can be done with any text editor program. After you’ve edited the text, hit save and launch Baldur’s Gate 3 to see if the mod is working.

If you want to save a bit of time while installing mods, you can always use a Mod Manager Program such as the Vortex Mod Manager. This will automatically edit the modsettings.Isx files for you and install all your mods.

It’s also important to note that some mods will have specific requirements before you can use them so be sure to read them carefully before installing each one!

That's everything you need to know about mod support for Baldur's Gate 3!

