Baldur’s Gate 3: How to highlight objects

It may seem like such a simple feature, but Baldur’s Gate 3’s ability to highlight objects is unbelievably useful. If you’ve forgotten how to do it or the information has bypassed you, our guide reveals all – literally.

Baldur’s Gate 3 did very well in early access and the game’s release week numbers were even better. The franchise’s newest RPG on the market instantly captivated gamers worldwide. And why not? It’s got a ton of races and abilities for players to choose and it’s also got daring and raunchy content that other RPGs simply don’t offer.

Above all else though, it’s got a highlight object feature! It may seem like a trivial gameplay mechanic, but it will no doubt become instrumental in your journey. So, if you have for some reason overlooked the tutorial or you’ve returned to the ginormous game after a sustained absence, here’s a reminder for you.

How to highlight objects in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you want to highlight one or multiple objects in Baldur’s Gate 3, you just have to press the Left-Alt key on your keyboard.

Once you’ve done this, every applicable item on the screen will suddenly light up with a yellow hue to signify that it’s something you can interact with.

This can range from switches to characters to even items that you can pick up. It will make your life infinitely easier in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The console release of BG3 is due to arrive in the future. Once that happens, we’ll be sure to update this guide with the controller-equivalent input method.

You should now have the knowledge to highlight your environment! If you’re not done there, then keep reading on as we have tons of other very useful guides for BG3:

