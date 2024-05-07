Baldur’s Gate 3 item glitch can stop players from teleporting

There are items in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can unintentionally screw over the player, as they prevent you from using movement-based abilities and spells.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s battle system focuses much more on movement and verticality than D&D 5e’s. In this game, pushing enemies off ledges can be vital to victory, while creating damaging terrain is an essential tactic for defense.

Your party will have many options when it comes to moving characters. Rogues can use Cunning Action to sneak across the battlefield, while spellcasters can use magic to fly or teleport anywhere they need to be.

One issue players can face involves magic items intended to prevent outside forces from moving their characters, including the Helldusk Boots. These items are intended to stop enemies from moving you, but they can also stop everyone from doing it, preventing you from using spells to teleport to safety.

As discussed by fans online, items like the Helldusk Boots can prevent you from using Dimension Door or Misty Step without telling you beforehand, leading to players wasting their turns.

It is possible to disable the items’ functionality by toggling them in the Passives menu, but they should be coded to work as described and shouldn’t require toggling on and off whenever you want to use a movement-based power.

This issue is especially annoying for people completing Honour Mode runs, as you only have a single save file, so death means a game over. If you get screwed over by a magic item working incorrectly, then your run can be ended.

Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t receive any more significant content updates after the next patch, but it will likely add more updates and hotfixes. Hopefully, magic items that mess with your movement will be addressed in the future, letting players teleport wherever they want.