Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained

In Baldur’s Gate 3, proficiency is an immensely useful buff that can greatly aid players in their journey and make those level-ups all the more vital. As such, our complete proficiency guide will explain how it works in conjunction with the rest of your character and abilities.

As the game draws closer to its release following its lengthy early access, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are keen to know the ins and outs of the title’s main features. One of those systems is the principle of proficiency – a core aspect that will positively influence your gameplay, no matter what skills you use.

Article continues after ad

There is a pretty hefty amount of runtime in Baldur’s Gate 3, so it’s imperative that you understand proficiency. After all, they’ll help you get more effective rolls and improve your key skills, so let’s take a deep dive into Baldur’s Gate 3 and its proficiency bonus.

Larian Studios

How proficiency works in Baldur’s Gate 3

Proficiency is a bonus that can increase the number added to the dice roll when a character rolls the skill that the player specializes in.

Article continues after ad

As an example, if a player is proficient at Stealth then any proficiency bonus that the player has in accordance with their level will automatically increase the player’s Stealth roll numbers. Meaning, if the character is proficient in stealth, then their original +2 stat will also factor in their player level – giving a greater proficiency bonus.

For example, if they’re level 7, this will add a +3 bonus to their roll, giving the player a +5 stat for stealth.

Article continues after ad

How to increase proficiency in Baldur’s Gate 3

If a user wants to increase their proficiency in the game, they simply need to level up.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Progressing through the game, completing missions, and completing any activities that earn XP will contribute toward the player’s next level. Be warned though, proficiencies can be tied to certain classes though, so make sure you know which areas you want to specialize in as you start your adventure.

To help you out even further, here’s a more detailed look at proficiency bonuses and what levels you need to reach to increase them:

Article continues after ad

Player Level 1-4: +2 proficiency

+2 proficiency Player Level 5-8: +3 proficiency

+3 proficiency Player Level 9-12: +4 proficiency

+4 proficiency Player Level 13-16: +5 proficiency

+5 proficiency Player Level 17-20: +6 proficiency

That just about wraps up our guide on proficiency in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re fighting for more guides and content, we have many other articles to check out below:

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements | Baldur’s gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3: All playable races & their abilities | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids?