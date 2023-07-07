There will likely be a point in Baldur’s Gate 3 when you’ll want to switch out some of your party members for more effective fighters depending on the monsters you’re facing, so here’s exactly how you can change your party in the game.

After 3 years in early access, the full release of Baldur’s Gate 3 is just around the corner and many new players will be starting off on their own Dungeon and Dragons-inspired adventures. The RPG offers a great multiplayer experience where players can join 3 of their friends in a party, however for those wanting to play solo you can take on all the game‘s content with the aid of A.I characters.

Article continues after ad

With such a wide array of monsters and foes to come up against in Baldur’s Gate 3’s world, naturally, some characters will be more effective than others in certain battles, so there may come a time when you want to switch out your party members.

With that in mind, here’s exactly how to change your party in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Certain companions will be better at certain quests in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to change your party in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can have up to 4 active party members at a time, so if you’ve got a full party and you meet a possible teammate on your journey, you’ll have the chance to send them back to your camp where they’ll wait until you call them.

Article continues after ad

If you want to change your party in the game and switch in waiting teammates, follow the steps below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Travel to camp either via fast travel or by selecting the option to ‘take a long rest’ from the mini-map menu. After you arrive at camp, talk to any active party member and ask them to stay at camp – this will free up space in your party. Talk to the person you want to add to your party and you’ll have the option to invite them to join you on your quest. Once this is done your party will be changed!

If you ask a lower-level character to join your party, they will automatically receive an XP boost to make up for any additional experience the rest of your party has received since you last encountered them. This is a fantastic mechanic as it saves you from having to worry about grinding to get your new party member up to the same level as the rest of the group.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, that’s how you can change your party in Baldur’s Gate 3! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements | Baldur’s gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3: All playable races & their abilities | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids? | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained