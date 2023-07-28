Baldur’s Gate 3 has a plethora of characters that you can find during your journeys, as such, one very important character that you will come across in the game is Orin the Red.

Baldur’s Gate is a massive RPG and it would make no sense if the game didn’t feature multiple heroes and villains. Therefore, when you think of all the main characters that you will come across, Orin the Red is definitely one of them.

Naturally, with a name comes a purpose and players are eager to learn who Orin the Red is and what role she plays in the story. Here is a look at what we know about Orin the Red so far in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Orin the Red is one of the major villains in this game

Who is Orin the Red in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Orin the Red is a shapeshifting evil in Baldur’s Gate 3. She is someone who enjoys inflicting pain on others and is a master at committing murders. However, the fact she can shapeshift has made her a difficult target to catch.

Orin the Red received a trailer very recently and during that, the voice actress Maggie Robertson claimed that her character is “affectionately unhinged”. In other words, Orin does not like following rules and she will do what she feels like.

According to the voice actress, there is a sense of mystery around Orin the Red within the game. She is full of surprises and she can strike at any point and from any direction. This makes her deadly and is one of the reasons why everyone should fear her.

This concludes what we know about Orin the Red so far from Baldur’s Gate 3. We will update this article with further information once it becomes available. In the meantime, do not forget to check out some of our other guides surrounding Baldur’s Gate 3

