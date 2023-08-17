Best mods in Baldur’s Gate 3: Party increase, AI party control, level 20 & more

Mods can dramatically alter a game like Baldur’s Gate 3, for better or for worse. They make the title more personal and can add the elements you wish the game had. So, here are our picks for the best mods in Baldur’s Gate 3 that you just have to try.

Mods are great. They often take a great game and make it even more exciting, particularly for those players who have one specific issue with the title, or those who want to make the game funnier or easier. However, typically, when a game as large as Baldur’s Gate 3 comes out, which has mod support, players are inundated with thousands of different mods to choose from.

So, to help you sift through them all, our handy hub has covered the best mods in Baldur’s Gate 3, from party size increases, to a higher max level, and so much more.

Contents

Party Limit Increase

Larian Studios / Sildur

Sure, a party of four people feels like enough on certain occasions. After all, if you’re playing the game solo then controlling your own character and the three other companions can be pretty exhausting. It also gets rather frustrating when you want to play with all of the companions, especially if you and your friends already take up a full party.

That’s where the Party Limit Increase mod comes in. It’ll let you add up to 16 members, with a multiplayer limit of 8 players. Such a mod will allow you the chance to explore all the companions in one go. Or invite that poor friend who’s been missing out.

AI Party Control

Looking back at the previous mod, it can be pretty annoying to have to control four separate characters, particularly when you’re playing alone. Now, that can all be stopped with the AI Party Control mod.

This mod does what it says on the tin. It gives you an AI player who will control the party while in combat. It’s worth noting that if you use the mod on everyone then the AI will also control you, so be careful when using it, unless you want to sit back and watch the fight unfold.

More Actions

Nothing is more frustrating than taking the enemy down to 1hp or accidentally using an action instead of a bonus action, meaning you can’t hit that round. This is where the More Actions mod comes into play.

Sure, it will make your game a little easier and doesn’t really conform to the traditional D&D style, but that’s what mods are for. Essentially, this mod grants you more action points, making the game a little easier. Alternatively, you can give your enemies more actions instead, but that’s up to you.

Max level to 20

Larian Studios / Malcroix

In typical Dungeons & Dragons, the max level is 20, meaning quite a few players were confused when they saw that the max level for Baldur’s Gate 3 was only 12.

If you were one of those players, or if you just want to keep progressing your character then the Level 20 mod is the one for you. It’s instantly worth noting, however, that the way they do this is by getting you to multiclass, so no specific class exceeds level 12. Nevertheless, it’ll get you some great new spells and features.

5e Spells

There are tons of spells in Baldur’s Gate 3, and even more in D&D, allowing every spellcaster an element of versatility in their gameplay. However, Baldur’s Gate 3 can hardly contain all spells available in the TTRPG as that would be extremely tricky to manage as both a Dev and a player.

So, if you’re looking for more variety in your spells, then this is the mod for you. It adds a ton of D&D cantrips and even 9th-level spells, including that Power Word: Kill and Time Stop. If you’re a budding spellcaster, this is the mod for you.

Change Your Stats

Withers may let you respec your character, but that requires you to change your class. If you want to respec your Stats without changing your class, then the Choose Your Stats mod is the one for you.

It essentially gives you a potion that lets you alter your stats, AC, Speeld, actions bonus actions, and so much more. With this, you can make your character as overpowered or underpowered as you want, or just turn that 19 into a 20.

More Legendary Items

Larian Studios / Oiff

Legendary items are pretty cool in Baldur’s Gate 3. They help you deal devastating damage and usually let you look pretty cool while doing it. However, these items can be a little hard to get hold of, with many being far and few between as you go through the story.

So, with the Legendary Items mod, you can add even more popular items from the Dragon Blade to the Staff of Slumber. Sure, not all are ideal weapons, but they can make your playthrough extremely fun.

More Feats

So, thanks to these great Baldur’s Gate 3 mods you can grab more items, change your stats, and so much more – but some of them can feel a little fruitless if you just keep on dying. This is where the More Feats mod comes in.

It’ll help add a little more variety to your character and let those D&D players create their favorite builds using feats they know and love. If you want more variety in your game, this is the best way to do it.

There you have it, those are the best mods in Baldur’s Gate 3. While downloading your favorite selection, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

