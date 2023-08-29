How to unlock Displacer Beast in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players turn into a displacer beast, a classic Dungeons & Dragons creature. Here’s how to unlock this cool ability.

There are plenty of incredible powers Baldur’s Gate 3 players can unlock, especially if they’re willing to embrace the Illithid tadpole that’s made its home inside their heads.

One such ability is the power to turn into a Displacer Beast. Introduced way back in 1975’s Greyhawk supplement, Dungeons & Dragons fans will recognize the creature as an evil feline that resembles a black puma or panther with tentacles growing from its shoulders.

As the names suggest, Displacer Beasts have the ability to appear several feet away from where they actually are, something that Baldur’s Gate 3 handles in a unique and useful way.

How to unlock Displacer Beast Shape

Baldur’s Gate 3 presents players with the chance to gain Ilithid Powers using tadpoles found throughout the world. After finding one, players will unlock a skill tree with various powers, including the ability to transform into a Displacer Beast.

As it’s one of the most powerful options available on the skill tree, there are several prerequisites necessary to unlock Displacer Beast Shape.

First, players will need Psionic Overload, which is available from the start. After that, unlock Stage Fright.

Finally, players will need to use the Astral-Touched Tadpole before Displacer Beast Shape becomes an option. The decision to let The Emperor evolve you comes with a cost, but it’s a necessary tradeoff for those who want the strongest powers Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer.

Those who refuse the offer at the end of Act 2 can find the Astral-Touched Tadpole in their Inventory and use it later to unlock its powers.

Once all those have been unlocked, players can use tadpoles to unlock Displacer Beast Shape.

Why Displacer Beast Shape is worth it in Baldur’s Gate 3

What makes Displacer Beast Shape so great is that it’s essentially a Wild Shape that even non-Druids can use.

When transformed into a Displacer Beast in or out of combat, players gain 85 HP and the physical stats of the creature (Strength 18, Dexterity 15, and Constitution 16) while keeping their own Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma.

Players can use the ability once per long rest and, once transformed, they’ll stay in this form until they dismiss it, hit 0 HP, or long rest.

Larian Studios The Displacer Beast Shape gives players access to an incredibly powerful transformation.

Displacer Beasts also have some useful abilities. Their basic attack is Tentacle Whip, which deals 2d6+4 bludgeoning and 2d6 piercing damage on a successful attack roll.

Illusory Copy is an action that lets the player spawn a duplicate that can attack and distract enemies. There’s also Displace, a bonus action that teleports the user and a target to a nearby location, dealing 2d8 psychic damage and creating an Illusory Copy. Both can be used every three turns.

This concludes our guide on unlocking Displacer Beast Shape in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

