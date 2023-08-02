How to make a camp in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a huge map and setting up a camp is something that always comes in handy during your journey. Here is a guide to setting up a camp in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game and you will spend a lot of time traveling from one place to another. It goes without saying that the map of the game is also quite big and traveling in the dark is not always recommended.

In such cases, you can set up a camp where you can replenish your health or strengthen your bond with NPCs. The process of setting up a camp is extremely easy, though some players might find it confusing.

As such, a guide to setting up a camp in Baldur’s Gate 3 has been presented in the following section.

Larian Studios Setting up a camp is pretty simple in this game

Guide to setting up a camp in Baldur’s Gate 3

The steps that you need to follow in order to set up a camp in Baldur’s Gate 3 have been provided below:

First, find a safe location to set up a camp. Upon doing so open your map and look at the right-hand side of your screen. You will find an option that says “Camp”. Click on that option and you are set.

Once you click, a small cutscene will be played and your camp will be ready. It is important to remember that there are two kinds of rest options you can obtain in a camp. They are called Short Rest and Long Rest.

Short Rest is pretty simple and you can go for this option at almost any moment. However, Long Rest will require 40 resources and will also pass the time by a significant amount. Therefore, if you are planning for Long Rest, it is recommended that you stock up on resources during your adventures.

This concludes our guide to setting up a Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

