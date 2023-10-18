Baldur’s Gate 3: Best build for Shadowheart

Shadowheart is a powerful companion in Baldur’s Gate 3 and can quickly turn the tide of battle, as long as she’s built carefully. So, here’s the best Shadowheart build in Baldur’s Gate 3, including the ideal ability spread, spells, and so much more.

It’s one thing working to create your ideal character, but when you throw in the many companions you need to play by your side, all of whom you need to control and level up, the building process can get quite overwhelming.

So, here’s the best build for Shadowheart to ensure the game’s rather tortured healer is as efficient and strong as possible, so you can take down whatever enemy you come across, and maybe even romance her.

Contents

Best subclass for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

It’s up to you whether you keep her original subclass or opt for a change, but the best subclass for Shadowheart is undoubtedly the Life Domain rather than her original Trickery Domain.

If you do choose to change her class, then you’ll need to Respec her with Withers, which will cost you 100 Gold.

Best ability score spread for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the same way as her subclass, you don’t have to change these, but if you choose to, this is the best ability spread to put into Shadowheart since her main stat is Wisdom:

Strength: 10

Dexterity: 14

Constitution: 16

Intelligence: 8

Wisdom: 16

Charisma: 10

Constitution is always a key stat to focus on as it determines your health and will likely keep you alive. Then there’s Wisdom, which is her spellcasting modifier, and a focus on Dexterity for all those key skills she needs to excel in.

Best spells for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

Being a Cleric, spells are a vital element for Shadowheart. You want to focus on her having a mixture of healing, support, and damage, especially when having her as a Companion. Here are our recommendations for the best spells for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Cantrip: Guidance

Guidance Cantrip: Resistance

Resistance Cantrip: Produce Flame

Produce Flame Level 1: Healing Word

Healing Word Level 1: Protection from Evil and Good

Protection from Evil and Good Level 1: Cure Wounds

Cure Wounds Level 1: Inflict Wounds

Inflict Wounds Level 1: Shield of Faith

Shield of Faith Level 1: Command

Command Level 2: Spiritual Weapon

Spiritual Weapon Level 2: Hold Person

Hold Person Level 3: Mass Healing Word

Mass Healing Word Level 3: Remove Curse

Remove Curse Level 3: Glyph of Warding

Glyph of Warding Level 4: Freedom of Movement

Freedom of Movement Level 5: Insect Plague

Insect Plague Level 5: Dispel Evil and Good

Dispel Evil and Good Level 5: Flame Strike

Flame Strike Level 5: Planar Binding

Planar Binding Level 6: Heal

Heal Level 6: Heroes’ Feast

Best build for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’re not too worried about altering her subclass, or you just want to know how to take her past 1st level, our build guide has you covered below:

Level Features 1 Cantrips: Guidance, Resistance, Produce Flame — Spells: Healing Word, Cure Wounds, Inflict Wounds, Protection from Evil and Good, Shield of Faith — Subclass: Light Domain 2 Channel Divinity Charges — Turn Undead — Spell: Command 3 Spell: Spiritual Weapon, Flaming Sphere 4 Cantrip: Blade Ward — Spell: Lesser Restoration — Ability Improvement: Wisdom +2 5 Destroy Undead — Spells: Revivify, Mass Healing Word 6 Channel Divinity Charges — Spells: Glyph of Warding 7 Spell: Freedom of Movement 8 Ability Improvement: Wisdom +2 — Spell: Insect Plague 9 Spells: Flame Strike 10 Cantrip: Sacred Flame — Spell: Planar Binding 11 Spell: Heal 12 Spell: Heroes’ Feast — Feat: War Caster

There you have it, that’s the best Shadowheart build in Baldur’s Gate 3. While leveling up this fantastic Companion, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

