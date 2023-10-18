Baldur’s Gate 3: Best build for Shadowheart
Shadowheart is a powerful companion in Baldur’s Gate 3 and can quickly turn the tide of battle, as long as she’s built carefully. So, here’s the best Shadowheart build in Baldur’s Gate 3, including the ideal ability spread, spells, and so much more.
It’s one thing working to create your ideal character, but when you throw in the many companions you need to play by your side, all of whom you need to control and level up, the building process can get quite overwhelming.
So, here’s the best build for Shadowheart to ensure the game’s rather tortured healer is as efficient and strong as possible, so you can take down whatever enemy you come across, and maybe even romance her.
Best subclass for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3
It’s up to you whether you keep her original subclass or opt for a change, but the best subclass for Shadowheart is undoubtedly the Life Domain rather than her original Trickery Domain.
If you do choose to change her class, then you’ll need to Respec her with Withers, which will cost you 100 Gold.
Best ability score spread for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3
In the same way as her subclass, you don’t have to change these, but if you choose to, this is the best ability spread to put into Shadowheart since her main stat is Wisdom:
- Strength: 10
- Dexterity: 14
- Constitution: 16
- Intelligence: 8
- Wisdom: 16
- Charisma: 10
Constitution is always a key stat to focus on as it determines your health and will likely keep you alive. Then there’s Wisdom, which is her spellcasting modifier, and a focus on Dexterity for all those key skills she needs to excel in.
Best spells for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3
Being a Cleric, spells are a vital element for Shadowheart. You want to focus on her having a mixture of healing, support, and damage, especially when having her as a Companion. Here are our recommendations for the best spells for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3:
- Cantrip: Guidance
- Cantrip: Resistance
- Cantrip: Produce Flame
- Level 1: Healing Word
- Level 1: Protection from Evil and Good
- Level 1: Cure Wounds
- Level 1: Inflict Wounds
- Level 1: Shield of Faith
- Level 1: Command
- Level 2: Spiritual Weapon
- Level 2: Hold Person
- Level 3: Mass Healing Word
- Level 3: Remove Curse
- Level 3: Glyph of Warding
- Level 4: Freedom of Movement
- Level 5: Insect Plague
- Level 5: Dispel Evil and Good
- Level 5: Flame Strike
- Level 5: Planar Binding
- Level 6: Heal
- Level 6: Heroes’ Feast
Best build for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3
If you’re not too worried about altering her subclass, or you just want to know how to take her past 1st level, our build guide has you covered below:
|Level
|Features
|1
|Cantrips: Guidance, Resistance, Produce Flame — Spells: Healing Word, Cure Wounds, Inflict Wounds, Protection from Evil and Good, Shield of Faith — Subclass: Light Domain
|2
|Channel Divinity Charges — Turn Undead — Spell: Command
|3
|Spell: Spiritual Weapon, Flaming Sphere
|4
|Cantrip: Blade Ward — Spell: Lesser Restoration — Ability Improvement: Wisdom +2
|5
|Destroy Undead — Spells: Revivify, Mass Healing Word
|6
|Channel Divinity Charges — Spells: Glyph of Warding
|7
|Spell: Freedom of Movement
|8
|Ability Improvement: Wisdom +2 — Spell: Insect Plague
|9
|Spells: Flame Strike
|10
|Cantrip: Sacred Flame — Spell: Planar Binding
|11
|Spell: Heal
|12
|Spell: Heroes’ Feast — Feat: War Caster
There you have it, that’s the best Shadowheart build in Baldur’s Gate 3. While leveling up this fantastic Companion, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:
