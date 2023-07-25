Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character

Baldur’s Gate 3 is right around the corner and fans are dying to know how the game handles respecs. Developers at Larian Studios have given some information on how the process will work.

There’s nothing worse than spending tens of hours in an RPG only to realize you’ve made a mistake with your build. Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to be a massive time sink for a lot of players so knowing how to correct your build is a must.

Article continues after ad

For context, respeccing is a gameplay mechanic that allows you to reset all the skill points that you’ve invested into your character’s in-game abilities. With Baldur’s Gate 3 rooted in Dungeons and Dragons, how you invest those skill points is very important.

Thankfully, devs at Larian Studios confirmed in a recent developer livestream that respec options are a feature in Baldur’s Gate 3. They’ll be available at launch for players. Here’s what we know.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Feats will be part of the respec options in Baldur’s Gate 3 according to devs.

Lead Designer at Larian Studios Nick Pechenin has said that respecs in Baldur’s Gate 3 will be a simple experience for players. “We wanted to avoid players having to restart the whole game because it’s a very heavy narrative experience,” Pechenin explained.

This means that the option to respec will be available during the game’s main campaign and when exploring the world of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Devs have confirmed that an NPC that players meet along their journey will allow a complete restructuring of your character. This NPC will allow you to “reset your class, and reinvest all of the levels,” according to Pechenin.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of other information currently available on when and where you’ll meet this NPC. We’ll be sure to update this guide as it becomes available.

Larian Studios Bladur’s Gate 3 has 12 classes and you’ll be able to pick and choose between them in respect.

If you want to avoid a Baldur’s Gate 3 respec altogether, we’ve got heaps of handy class guides and tips to help you out here.

Below is a list of some of the other information we’ve collected about the game in the lead-up to its full launch on August 3. 2023.

Article continues after ad

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained: Who are the Illithids? | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained