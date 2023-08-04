Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Toll House key

The Toll House Basement in Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t a straightforward area by any means. It’s sneaky and is hiding some secrets, but luckily for you, we have all the details on how to get into it and how to find the Toll House key.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is teeming with secrets. Players are encouraged to get off the beaten path and explore to see all the wonders that Larian Studio’s sprawling RPG has in store. We’ve seen with the likes of the Cellar quest that not everything is as it seems.

Article continues after ad

Now, another mystery that has players dumbfounded is the Toll House Basement. It’s another area that users will actually encounter during the Hunt The Devil quest. For everything you need to know to access it in the game, check out this guide.

Larian Studios

Where to find Toll House Basement key in Hunt The Devil quest

If you’re looking for the Toll House Basement key in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll need to visit the Risen Road part of the map to acquire it.

As part of the Hunt the Devil quest, you’ll meet a character called Anders in the Toll House with a bunch of Paladins as well. They are looking for a Tiefling, and this will tie into your hunt for the key.

Article continues after ad

If you head slightly south of where the house is, you’ll find the Baldur’s Gate 3 Toll House key at the bottom of a cliffside. Use the highlighting function like you would for anything else and you should find it no problem.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Larian Studios

Take it back to the Toll House and you’ll be able to use it to help you get into the Toll House Basement to continue on with your adventures!

If you’re looking for even more Baldur’s Gate 3 guides to help you out and make your time with the RPG even more enjoyable, we have plenty more below:

Article continues after ad

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox? | Is Baldur’s Gate 3 single-player? | Baldur’s Gate 3 Mind Flayers explained | Baldur’s Gate 3 proficiency explained | Illithid powers explained