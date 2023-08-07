Baldur’s Gate 3 Top Down View: How to get in and out

One of the camera views in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Top Down View. It helps you get a perspective of the game in a vertical format and here’s a handy guide on how you can get in and out of the Tactical Camera in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Turn-based RPGs like Baldur’s Gate 3 allow players to play the game from a third-person perspective. You view the character model along with their companions and guardians from the top at an angle, bringing in all the surroundings along with the character you’re playing as and also giving that classic TTRPG design many adore.

However, there’s another angle you may use known as the Tactical Camera view. It allows you to witness everything in a Top Down View format and helps you focus during intense combat.

So, if you’re wondering how to get in and out of the Top Down View in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s everything you need to know.

Larian Studios The top-down view or Tactical View can be beneficial in combat.

How to switch to Top Down View in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Switching to the Top Down View or Tactical Camera in Baldur’s Gate 3 is very simple. However, if you’re not aware of the process, just follow this simple set of steps below:

Open the game. Once you’re inside and everything is loaded up properly, press the ‘O’ button on your keyboard.

It will now switch to the Tactical Camera view. You can toggle between the different camera views using the same button. In order to zoom in and out in the Top Down View, simply use the Scroll Wheel of your mouse. If you want, you may change the key mapping from the Settings menu.

However, if you’re playing using a controller, zoom out all the way using the Right Stick to switch to the Tactical Camera view. You can switch back to the other camera angles by zooming in using the same stick. That’s how you get in and out of the Top Down View in Baldur’s Gate 3.

When to use Tactical Camera in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Although it comes down to a personal preference, you may find the Top Down View handy during combat in Baldur’s Gate 3.

It can help you focus, and plan your moves efficiently, especially when there are many enemies nearby and the environment is dense.

So, there you have it — that’s basically everything you need to know about the Top Down View in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

