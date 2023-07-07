Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game with the option to play through a wide number of classes. Here’s everything we know about the ability to multiclass in this game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to receive a full release in August 2023. Being a massive RPG, there will be multiple classes to choose from, and play the game however you want.

As it happens, playing every class from scratch and leveling them up can be tedious. Therefore, it will be optimal if you could simply switch between classes whenever you want as long as you meet certain requirements.

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know regarding the ability to multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Is it possible to multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Yes, you can multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3. This was confirmed by the developers long on a Reddit thread where they said that the multiclass rule in this game will be very close to Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition.

This means that you switch to any character you want as long as you have the stat requirement. In Baldur’s Gate 3, the stat requirement for switching to any other class is 13 units. This means if you are a Warlock who wants to have points as a Fighter, you will need 13 units in both Charisma and Strength.

However, the ability to multiclass was not available in the early access. It’s expected to be available upon full release. In case it changes, we will update this article with further details.

This concludes our guide on whether you can multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

