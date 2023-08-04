Can you play couch co-op in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a party-oriented game which means playing with friends improves its experience by several folds. Here is a guide on whether you can play couch co-op or not within this game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has the option to both playing solo as well as with friends. However, being a really complicated game that involves a lot of depth, joining with friends can make your task infinitely easier.

The game features multiplayer mode and online co-op. However, something that a lot of players want to know is whether Baldur’s Gate 3 has the option for couch co-op or split-screen.

A guide on whether you can play couch co-op or not has been presented in this article.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 does offer the option for couch co-op

Is it possible to play couch co-op in Baldur’s Gate 3

The answer to whether you can play couch co-op or not in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Yes. However, there is a small problem that you will need to fix if you want to play split-screen. As of the current state, the only way you can play couch co-op is if you have two controllers for PC.

In other words, you cannot use a mouse and keyboard for one player and a controller for the other. Both players need to have separate console controllers if they want to play couch co-op. This is definitely problematic as the game does not provide any form of information either surrounding this system.

Apart from that, the developers have not provided any update either on whether it will be possible to play with one controller and a mouse and keyboard in the future. Hence, unless you have two spare controllers lying around, it is better to stick with online co-op for now.

This concludes our guide for couch co-op in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

