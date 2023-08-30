Baldur’s Gate 3: How to unlock the Sorcerous Vault

The Sorcerous Vault inside Sorcerous Sundries holds some treasures Baldur’s Gate 3 players will want to take for themselves. Here’s how to enter the vault.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of secrets for players to uncover, especially after reaching the titular city in Act 3. One location with a lot of interesting treasures to find is the shop Sorcerous Sundries located in the Lower City.

Inside the shop is the Sorcerous Vault, which contains some great magic items owned by the wizard Lorroakan.

Article continues after ad

Finding Sorcerous Sundries shouldn’t be too hard, as Gale will ask to visit it, providing a quest marker. However, while the shop is easy to find, getting into the vault proves more challenging.

Article continues after ad

There are two methods players can use that may be more or less challenging depending on playstyle and choices made earlier in the game.

Larian Studios

How to enter the hidden vault through Ramazith’s Tower

The first way to get into Sorcerous Sundries’ vault is through Ramazith’s Tower. This is ideal for players who aren’t inclined towards stealth or persuasion.

Article continues after ad

To enter this way, go to Lorroakan’s Study and speak to him at least once. So long as he isn’t hostile, you can go to the north side of the room and look over the railing. There, you’ll see floating furniture, which you can jump onto to make it to the lower level.

Article continues after ad

Note that there are traps at the bottom, so it’s best to send a character with high Dexterity first to disarm those before the rest of the party joins.

Article continues after ad

Once there, you’ll see several Weave Buttons. The one you’ll want to press is on the southeast side. Pressing it will teleport you right into the Sorcerous Vault.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

How to enter the Sorcerous Vault through Tolga Tome-Monger’s office

The second way to enter the Vault is through Tolga Tome-Monger’s office.

If you speak to Tolga, she can be persuaded to tell you there’s a way into the Vault through her office, though she won’t tell you anything about how to get in.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

To reach Tolga’s office, go upstairs and turn left. There’s a locked door here that you’re not supposed to enter, so lockpick it carefully. Going invisible or distracting the sentries will allow you to do this without being noticed.

Once inside, turn right and look at the bookshelf. Here, you’ll find a Clasped Book. Interacting with this will cause a portal to appear, which will bring you into the Sorcerous Vault.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to look around before you enter, as there’s other loot and lore to find here including the Sorcerous Sundries Basement Chest key. This can be found on the same bookcase as the Clasped Book.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of which way you enter, there are traps around, so be very careful in this area.

That’s how to break into the Sorcerous Vault inside Sorcerous Sundries. If you found it helpful, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins: How to get them & what they are | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they? | How to unlock Displacer Beast in Baldur’s Gate 3