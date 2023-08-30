Baldur’s Gate 3: How to unlock the Sorcerous Vault
The Sorcerous Vault inside Sorcerous Sundries holds some treasures Baldur’s Gate 3 players will want to take for themselves. Here’s how to enter the vault.
Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of secrets for players to uncover, especially after reaching the titular city in Act 3. One location with a lot of interesting treasures to find is the shop Sorcerous Sundries located in the Lower City.
Inside the shop is the Sorcerous Vault, which contains some great magic items owned by the wizard Lorroakan.
Finding Sorcerous Sundries shouldn’t be too hard, as Gale will ask to visit it, providing a quest marker. However, while the shop is easy to find, getting into the vault proves more challenging.
There are two methods players can use that may be more or less challenging depending on playstyle and choices made earlier in the game.
How to enter the hidden vault through Ramazith’s Tower
The first way to get into Sorcerous Sundries’ vault is through Ramazith’s Tower. This is ideal for players who aren’t inclined towards stealth or persuasion.
To enter this way, go to Lorroakan’s Study and speak to him at least once. So long as he isn’t hostile, you can go to the north side of the room and look over the railing. There, you’ll see floating furniture, which you can jump onto to make it to the lower level.
Note that there are traps at the bottom, so it’s best to send a character with high Dexterity first to disarm those before the rest of the party joins.
Once there, you’ll see several Weave Buttons. The one you’ll want to press is on the southeast side. Pressing it will teleport you right into the Sorcerous Vault.
How to enter the Sorcerous Vault through Tolga Tome-Monger’s office
The second way to enter the Vault is through Tolga Tome-Monger’s office.
If you speak to Tolga, she can be persuaded to tell you there’s a way into the Vault through her office, though she won’t tell you anything about how to get in.
To reach Tolga’s office, go upstairs and turn left. There’s a locked door here that you’re not supposed to enter, so lockpick it carefully. Going invisible or distracting the sentries will allow you to do this without being noticed.
Once inside, turn right and look at the bookshelf. Here, you’ll find a Clasped Book. Interacting with this will cause a portal to appear, which will bring you into the Sorcerous Vault.
Be sure to look around before you enter, as there’s other loot and lore to find here including the Sorcerous Sundries Basement Chest key. This can be found on the same bookcase as the Clasped Book.
Regardless of which way you enter, there are traps around, so be very careful in this area.
Regardless of which way you enter, there are traps around, so be very careful in this area.
