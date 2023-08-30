Where to find Moulds in Baldur’s Gate 3: All Adamantine Mould locations

Looking to upgrade your armor or weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3? One of the best ways to do so is by making your own, using the Adamantine Forges Moulds. So, here’s where to find all the Moulds in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Sure, buying the game’s latest magical weapon or piece of armor is definitely going to increase your character’s survivability, but few metals are as powerful or strong, or highly-priced as the likes of Adamantine. Which is likely why the Adamantine Forge is so highly adored by fans.

Article continues after ad

However, to craft these powerful weapons and sets of armor you’ll need specific Moulds. So, here’s where to find all those Adamantine Moulds in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Article continues after ad

All Mould locations in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

There are six different Moulds to find in Baldur’s Gate 3, with each allowing you to craft a different weapon or piece of armor. All their locations are below:

Mace Mould location

To find the Mace Mould, we suggest teleporting to the Underdark – Ancient Forge. Once there, look for a table just by the waypoint.

Article continues after ad

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Mould will be sitting on said table. You may need to tactically jump from the handing platform to the table, or you can use a spell, it’s up to you.

Longsword Mould location

The Longsword Mould can be found on the way to the Adamantine Forge so it’s likely you’ll accidentally come across it when you head there.

Article continues after ad

If not, look to the hanging platforms just by the iron ladder, northeast of the Underdark Grymforge teleporting circle. The Longsword Mould is sitting on those platforms.

Article continues after ad

Scimitar Mould location

To find the Scimitar Mould you’ll need to loot a body instead of simply finding it on the floor. That body is located just by a pair of levers near the iron ladder to get to the Forge.

Follow the handing platforms until you see the levers then look for the skeleton on the floor, on their body will be the Scimitar Mould.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Splint Mould location

Larian Studios

The Splint Mould is pretty close to the Scimitar Mould, so it’s worth grabbing these two in succession. It’s found just northeast of the Ancient Forge teleportation circle, just next to a skeleton.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once you teleport, head up the stairs to the northeast and the Mould should quickly come into view.

Scale Mail Mould location

The Scale Mail Mould is near the Ancient Forge teleport circle too, so if you’re not already there, head to that location.

Then, look to the southwest, just by those Animated Armor enemies. It’s up to you whether you defeat them or sneak around them, but the Mould is just by a torch and rope net.

Article continues after ad

Shield Mould location

For this Baldur’s Gate 3 Mould, head over to the Gymforge teleportation circle and head northeast. Climb down the iron ladder to the Forge, head across the hanging platforms, and open the iron door.

Article continues after ad

Once in there, go up the stairs and loot the skeleton to find the Mould.

So, there you have it, those are all the Mould locations in Baldur’s Gate 3. While finding your preferred Mould and making your armor or weapon, take a look at some of our other Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins: How to get them & what they are | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they?