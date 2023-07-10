Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap?

The max level cap will undoubtedly be an essential question for many Baldur’s Gate 3 players. If this is a topic that you’re desperate to dive into, our BG3 guide will tell you everything you need to know.

It feels almost moot to say that Baldur’s Gate 3 players will spend an excessive amount of time exploring the Forgotten Realms. During that time, tons of enemies will be slain and dozens of quests will be completed. In the process, your character will earn XP, and you will eventually meet an RPG staple – the level-up screen.

Leveling up is a classic role-playing gameplay mechanic. Traditionally, you gain more health, become more powerful, and generally improve various, crucial attributes. Eventually, though, most games will put a big stop sign in front of the player to indicate they’ve hit the level cap. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the latest on Baldur’s Gate 3’s max level cap.

Larian Studios

What’s the max level in Baldur’s Gate 3?

According to the Baldur’s Gate 3 devs themselves, players can “reach Level 12” at this moment in time, although this could change moving forward.

They told PCGames that they had “originally planned for Level 10 to be the highest character level in the game,” but after some soul-searching: “Too many rad high-level spells would have been left just out of reach had we done so.”

This led to the team upping the player level cap to Level 12. As we’ve seen from other games in this genre though, additional DLC and the full release may see the level cap get raised even higher.

It’s likely that the level cap will reach Level 20 when the game releases, as that’s more in line with the traditional max level of Dungeons & Dragons, on which this game is heavily based.

